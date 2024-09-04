7 Quick Questions With Pediatrician Hannah Morrissey

Hannah Morrissey, MD, is a pediatrician at UVA Health Children's Pediatrics Manassas. She is a strong advocate for mental health and feels passionate about prevention. Morrissey also loves to care for newborns.

Although she considered many potential careers, her passion for science and medicine led her to become a doctor. Once she knew she wanted to be a doctor, going into pediatrics was an easy choice. “I grew up in a family with many children and have been the caretaker a lot of my life as the eldest sibling,” says Morrissey.

Beyond her professional life, Morrissey enjoys spending time with her two dogs, playing the flute and piccolo, and participating in half-marathons.

Morrissey also maintains membership with the American Medical Association. For the American Academy of Pediatrics, she serves as a member of the Bioethics on Infectious Disease group.

We asked Morrissey our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Seeing kids really open up when they get to know and trust me. I like to focus on communication and trust with my patients.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Getting to know families and taking care of all the kids in a family. I love watching them grow.

3. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?

Waiting for test results. It can be stressful!

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I love spending time with my family. I also have a Peloton that I ride. And when all else fails, I rewatch Friends.