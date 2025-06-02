7 Quick Questions With General Surgeon Mark Bartolozzi

A general surgeon, Mark Bartolozzi, MD, has extensive experience performing minimally invasive and open surgeries. His expertise includes hernia repair, gallbladder removal, breast surgery, colon and intestinal surgery, and treating skin lesions.

Meet a Northern Virginia-Based General Surgeon

We asked Bartolozzi our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

The patients themselves. We make joint decisions all the time together, so my patients have shaped my care.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Seeing patients.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

In the few surgeries I've had, it's been, "what is the recovery going to look like?"

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I'm an exerciser. I work really hard on my Peloton.

5. Last movie you saw?

The Union on Netflix. Thumbs up — it was a nice rom-com.

6. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Make sure when you take a job that it's a place where your wife will be happy. Don't go for the money.