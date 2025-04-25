7 Quick Questions With Gastroenterologist Brian Wentworth

Brian Wentworth, MD, treats a wide array of liver conditions, including liver tumors, biliary lesions, alcohol-related liver disease, fatty liver disease, metabolic liver disease, hepatitis, cirrhosis, portal hypertension and its complications, and portal vein thrombosis. He also cares for patients undergoing a liver transplant, including evaluation, waitlist, and post-transplant.

Get to Know a Transplant Hepatologist

We asked Wentworth our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

The gratitude patients and families have when you spend the extra time to hear and validate their symptoms, explain their condition, show them their CT or MRI, and making them active participants in their treatment plan.

The best physicians I have seen over the years do this and it is something I now strive to emulate on a routine basis. Patients that put their complete trust in you and your staff are incredibly humbling and motivate me to look for new avenues to improve patient care.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

The longitudinal relationships with patients and getting to know about their hobbies, travels, and family life outside of the examination room. I think this holistic approach to patient care is so important and is a key reason why many patients choose to make UVA Health their medical home.

Additionally, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing my patients receive a liver transplant and witnessing the transformative effect it has on their quality of life.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

Uncertainty about the long-term prognosis. This is also what many of my patients ask about during their visits with me, and I enjoy having honest, in-depth conversations with them.

It always is wonderful to hear a patient tell you, “thank you, I feel so relieved” after you tell them good news. However, just as important to me is ensuring patients and families understand the prognosis, treatment options, and have their questions answered when the news is less favorable.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I enjoy hanging out with my family, including my wife and two young children. Watching the kids grow up and develop new skills is incredible. I am also an avid golfer, Peloton enthusiast, and huge Yankees fan.

5. Dogs or cats?

Cats. I grew up with an orange tabby named Sparks. Unfortunately in college I became allergic and now have to take an antihistamine if I know I’ll be around one. My kids love to pretend to be cats and my daughter always lets me know that she is a hypoallergenic cat.

6. Last movie you saw? Thumbs up or down?

Alien: Romulus — it was a good addition to the franchise. I like sci-fi and thriller/suspense movies in general (and the occasional good horror movie).

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Slow down and focus on your target. This actually came from my golf instructor, but I think it applies in general to life and a career in academic medicine. There are a million distractions and opportunities to engage in, but it is important to understand your goals and motivation and prioritize those that will lead to long-term success or open new doors.