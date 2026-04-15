7 Quick Questions With Family Medicine Physician Kara Siford, MD

Kara Siford, MD, is a UVA Health family medicine physician in Haymarket and Manassas. She provides long-term healthcare for people of all ages, from infants to seniors.

As a family medicine doctor, Siford manages chronic conditions, treats illnesses and injuries, and delivers preventive care. She also coordinates care with UVA Health specialists.

Meet a UVA Health Family Medicine Doctor

Get to know more about Siford in these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My mother and other family members had some health difficulties throughout my childhood, which gave me an understanding of the frustrations and the fears of the unknown that patients often feel. This perspective allows me to approach things with more thorough and compassionate care.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

The relationship with my patients. I value developing that rapport, seeing them months or even a year later, and catching up not only on their healthcare but also on their personal interests and their families.

3. What’s your biggest fear as a patient?

Being heard. People want to know that what is concerning them is important to someone else, especially when they're taking care of them. I definitely take that approach in my own medical care to make sure that a patient does feel heard.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I love to exercise. I like to say I practice what I preach. I am very competitive in CrossFit and Spartan racing, and so that is my release.

5. Dogs or cats?

I'm definitely a dog person. I have an 8-year-old English yellow lab named Sullivan. He's the best.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

I think it was Wicked. It was a thumbs up compared to the Broadway show I saw on the West End in London, but that could be because I was a bit jet-lagged when I saw it.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

The one that comes to mind is something a cousin wrote in a card to me at medical school graduation: "Measure twice, cut once."

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