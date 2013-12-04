7 Quick Questions: Dr. Thomas P. Loughran Jr.

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.



Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD, is director of the UVA Cancer Center. He researches large granular lymphocyte (LGL) leukemia, a rare blood cancer he discovered in the mid-1980's.

What did you want to be when you were little?

A professional baseball or basketball player

What’s your favorite place to travel?

Italy

What’s one thing you always have in your fridge?

Milk

What’s the most unhealthy thing you eat?

French fries

What’s the most exciting thing or research happening in your field right now?

The linking of genomics research to the clinic

Why cancer?

I have studied blood diseases for many years, because there is so much we can do for patients with these disorders. There is the exciting possibility that continued research in these areas will lead to discoveries that lead to cure of these illnesses.

Who’s your inspiration/hero?

My dad

