7 Quick Questions With Pediatrician Denyse Bailey

Pediatrician Denyse Bailey, MD, provides care for children of all ages. From the moment they're born through their young adulthood, she focuses on the individual. By engaging with them on their terms, she offers a valuable service to the families in her care.

Bailey's been to 6 out of the 7 continents, played triangle for her college marching band, attended a Quaker school, and has practiced medicine in Jamaica, the United States, and a military base. We couldn't wait to ask her our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What's your favorite part of your job?

The kids! Being able to watch them grow and develop through all the stages of childhood, from newborns to young adults, is very fulfilling.

2. What’s your biggest fear when you’re a patient?

Being dismissed or feeling unheard.

3. What do you do for stress relief?

Take a walk or get a massage.

4. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.