7 Quick Questions With Cardiologist Nisha Hosadurg

A cardiologist, Nisha Hosadurg, MD, specializes in diagnosing cardiac conditions, preventing heart disease, and women's heart health.

She has special expertise in advanced heart imaging. She researches ways to use imaging to prevent and diagnose heart disease earlier in people at high risk.

Meet a UVA Health Cardiologist

We asked Hosadurg our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

The satisfaction patients have expressed when their concerns were listened to and when problems and decision-making were explained to them in a way that makes sense.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Being able to do a variety of things — reading imaging studies, seeing patients in clinic, and interacting with trainees and students!