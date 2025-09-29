7 Quick Questions With Bariatric Surgeon Thomas Shin

Thomas Shin, MD, PhD, is a surgeon in Charlottesville who specializes in bariatric surgery and surgery for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). He also performs minimally invasive general surgeries, like hernia repairs and gallbladder removals.

Meet a Bariatric Surgeon

We asked Shin our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

The sacred trust patients place in surgeons. I'm continually humbled by how patients entrust us not just with their medical care, but with their entire being — allowing us to make permanent changes to their bodies in pursuit of healing.

This extraordinary responsibility has instilled in me a deep sense of reverence for every patient interaction and drives my commitment to treating each patient with the utmost respect, compassion, and excellence they deserve.