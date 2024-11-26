7 Quick Questions With Heart Surgeon Jared Beller

A heart surgeon, Jared Beller, MD, specializes in caring for adults with congenital heart disease. He performs a range of heart surgeries, including:

Get To Know a UVA Health Heart Surgeon

Learn more about Beller through these 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My mentors here at UVA Health, who taught me how to interact with patients, how to think creatively about solving problems, and getting patients feeling better.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Getting to interact with patients and their families and hearing how they're going to take advantage of the opportunity that they've been given to feel better and go out and live their lives.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

Fear of the unknown. Surgery is a big life event for a lot of patients — something they haven't dealt with before. As a surgeon, I feel I can take people through that process, give them a roadmap of what to expect, and tell them how to get through it to the other side.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I enjoy spending time with my family and spending time in nature.