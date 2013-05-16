7 Quick Questions: Dr. John Jane Jr.

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

You in one sentence:

My name is John Jane Jr. and I am a neurosurgeon at UVA.

Hometown?

I was born at UVA after my family moved to Charlottesville for my father to become the chairman of neurosurgery at the University. In fact, not only was I born at UVA, but so was my wife Robin and my two children, John and Maddie Nell.

Specialty?

I have two main subspecialties in the field of neurosurgery. I specialize in pediatric neurosurgery and in the removal of various tumors along the base of the skull through the nasal passages using an endoscope.

Why medicine?

I chose medicine because it provides the opportunity to positively impact the lives of others. I consider it a profound honor that people put their trust in me to help them during difficult times.

Best thing about UVA?

The best thing about working at UVA are the people. I feel very at home at UVA. From my colleagues in my department, to my colleagues in other specialties, to the nurses and support staff, everyone is geared toward taking care of patients.

Hobbies?

When I’m not in the hospital, I like to spend time with my family. I’m lucky to have not only my wife and children here, but also my parents and one of my three sisters, my brother-in-law and my nephews. Except when I am out of town teaching or at conferences, the radius of my life extends only 1.2 miles.

What would you do if you weren't a doctor?

Although I’m often asked this question, I must say I have no good answer. I cannot imagine doing another thing and am grateful for the life that I have.