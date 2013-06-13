6 Quick Questions: Dr. Adam Shimer

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA. Adam Shimer, MD, is an orthopedic surgeon.



Adam Shimer



Hometown?

Everett, PA (small town in western Pennsylvania about 2 hours east of Pittsburgh).

Specialty?

Spine surgery, with a particular interest in cervical (neck) spine surgery.

Why medicine?

The science excites my intellectual curiosity while being able to interact and work with many different people throughout the day.

Best thing about UVA?

Went to undergraduate and medical school here. I have lots of family here in town that also went to UVA. It just feels like home. Collaborative atmosphere. Dedication to research, teaching and patient care.

Hobbies?

Gardening.

What would you do if you weren't a doctor?

Attempt to be a farmer.