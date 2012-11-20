Introducing Some of Our New Doctors

We wanted to introduce you to a few new UVA doctors here on the blog.
Juliana Bueno, MD
Juliana Bueno, MD joins UVA to specialize in chest imaging, including imaging of congenital heart disease and lung disease. She is also interested in developing educational resources for radiology residents and medical students.
Dr. Bueno is involved with the Radiological Society of North America and the Columbian Society of Radiology.
Roberto Fernandez-Romero, MD, MPH, PhD
Roberto Fernandez-Romero, MD, MPH, PhD joins UVA to treat patients with dementia, memory disorders and Alzheimer’s disease. His is interested in visual motion processing in aging and Alzheimer's disease.
Dr. Fernandez-Romero is involved with:
- American Neurological Association
- New York State Neurology Society
- American Academy of Neurology
- Alzheimer’s Association
Kristen C. Heinan, MD
Kristen C. Heinan, MD joins UVA as a children’s neurologist with a focus on patients with acquired or traumatic brain injury. Dr. Heinan will care for inpatients at the UVA Hospital and outpatients at Kluge Children’s Rehabilitation Center.
David E. Jones, MD
David E. Jones, MD, is a psychiatrist and neurologist and will focus on multiple sclerosis at UVA. Dr. Jones is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers.
Denia Ramirez-Montealegre, MD, MPH, PhD
Denia Ramirez-Montealegre, MD, MPH, PhD joins UVA as a children’s neurologist. In
addition to an MD, she holds a Master of Public Health with Certificate in Clinical Research and a PhD in Genetics.
Dr. Ramirez-Montealegre will continue her research into the juvenile form of Batten Disease, and will treat patients with this and other neurometabolic and neurogenetic disorders.
Andrew M. Southerland, MD
Andrew M. Southerland, MD also joins UVA as a psychiatrist and neurologist. Dr. Southerland will focus on:
- Stroke
- Aneurysm
- Intracerebral hemorrhage
He is involved with:
- American Academy of Neurology, Stroke Section
- American Heart Association/American Stroke Association
There are so many new additions to the UVA Health System team that they can’t all be listed here. You can get to know our other dedicated doctors by browsing our doctor profiles.
