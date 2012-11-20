Introducing Some of Our New Doctors

We wanted to introduce you to a few new UVA doctors here on the blog.

Juliana Bueno, MD

Juliana Bueno

Juliana Bueno, MD joins UVA to specialize in chest imaging, including imaging of congenital heart disease and lung disease. She is also interested in developing educational resources for radiology residents and medical students.

Dr. Bueno is involved with the Radiological Society of North America and the Columbian Society of Radiology.

Roberto Fernandez-Romero, MD, MPH, PhD



Roberto Fernandez-Romero

Roberto Fernandez-Romero, MD, MPH, PhD joins UVA to treat patients with dementia, memory disorders and Alzheimer’s disease. His is interested in visual motion processing in aging and Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Fernandez-Romero is involved with:

American Neurological Association

New York State Neurology Society

American Academy of Neurology

Alzheimer’s Association

Kristen C. Heinan

Kristen C. Heinan, MD

Kristen C. Heinan, MD joins UVA as a children’s neurologist with a focus on patients with acquired or traumatic brain injury. Dr. Heinan will care for inpatients at the UVA Hospital and outpatients at Kluge Children’s Rehabilitation Center.

David E. Jones, MD



David E. Jones

David E. Jones, MD, is a psychiatrist and neurologist and will focus on multiple sclerosis at UVA. Dr. Jones is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers.

Denia Ramirez-Montealegre, MD, MPH, PhD

Denia Ramirez-Montealegre, MD, MPH, PhD joins UVA as a children’s neurologist. In

Denia Ramirez-Montealegre

addition to an MD, she holds a Master of Public Health with Certificate in Clinical Research and a PhD in Genetics.

Dr. Ramirez-Montealegre will continue her research into the juvenile form of Batten Disease, and will treat patients with this and other neurometabolic and neurogenetic disorders.

Andrew M. Southerland, MD

Andrew M. Southerland

Andrew M. Southerland, MD also joins UVA as a psychiatrist and neurologist. Dr. Southerland will focus on:

Stroke

Aneurysm

Intracerebral hemorrhage

He is involved with:

American Academy of Neurology, Stroke Section

American Heart Association/American Stroke Association

There are so many new additions to the UVA Health System team that they can’t all be listed here. You can get to know our other dedicated doctors by browsing our doctor profiles.