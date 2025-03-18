5 Vagus Nerve Exercises to Try When You Need to Calm Down, Stat!

You know the feeling. You’re late, you’ve lost your keys, and someone or something just set off the smoke alarm. You’re a little on edge. Sometimes, it’s just one of those days. Other times, you may feel anxious and tense, but you’re not completely sure why. If it gets to be too much, don’t despair. The vagus nerve — your new best friend and super-hero — is here to save the day.

Try these short and sweet vagus nerve exercises to give you and your wound-up nerves a break.

What & Where Is Your Vagus Nerve?

The vagus nerve is the longest and one of the most important of 12 cranial nerves. These nerves start in your brain and branch out to your head, neck, and body. The vagus nerve runs from your brainstem to your heart, lungs, digestive system, and other parts of your body.

Your vagus nerve controls these and other essential functions:

Blood pressure

Breathing

Digestion

Heart rate

Speech

Chain Reactions & Overreactions

When your brain senses danger — real or imagined — your body can kick into overdrive. Whether you’re being chased by an angry dog or feeling fearful about flying, spiders, or public speaking, nerves can take over.

Kneejerk reactions can happen fast as your brain and body’s “fight or flight” reactions kick in. When you’re anxious or stressed, you’re stuck in a state of high alert.

Your blood pressure can rise, and your heart may beat faster. You may take short, shallow breaths. Your hands may shake, and your stomach may start to feel queasy. When this happens, activating the vagus nerve with vagus nerve exercises can have a calming effect.

How to Do Vagus Nerve Exercises

Daily basics matter. It does your heart, mind, and soul good to tend to healthy diet, exercise, and lifestyle habits. Get plenty of sleep, slow down, and take time to enjoy life. Steps like these will naturally activate the vagus nerve. When stress gets the upper hand, try working these vagus nerve exercises into your everyday routine.

1. Breathe slowly, mindfully, and deeply from your diaphragm.

When you take short, shallow breaths, you naturally feel more anxious. But when you inhale deeply, you can see your diaphragm, in the lower part of your stomach area, rise and fall. When you’re feeling tense, slow down.

Here’s a mindful breathing exercise you can do anywhere:

Take a deep breath.

Draw in as much air as you can and hold it for five seconds or longer.

Then, exhale slowly.

Repeat these steps rhythmically, watching your diaphragm go up and down. This process activates the vagus nerve. You’ll relax with each restful breath.

2. Try a cold-water wake-up call.

Sudden exposure to cold water stimulates your vagus nerve. It slows your heart rate and redirects oxygen to vital organs. It may even release endorphins — the body’s “feel-good hormones” — and promote overall health and well-being.

Your vagus nerve also helps control digestion. Stimulating it with cold water can trigger the release of enzymes. This helps improve digestion and nutrient absorption. It’s good for your gut and an invigorating reboot. Splash cold water on your face, or take a quick, cold shower. You can also hold a cold pack to your face and neck for a few minutes. You’ll feel calmer and more relaxed.

3. Sing, play music, hum, or chant.

Chant, hum, or repeat the same word, phrase, or sound with a steady rhythm. The vibrational sounds can calm your mind, body, and spirit. You can use your own voice or play relaxing music or choral chants.

Your vagus nerve reaches your vocal cords and throat muscles. Before long, your focus shifts and you’ll feel stress and anxiety fade.

4. Take time for meditation and gentle exercise.

Meditation is a surefire way to calm down when your mind is racing. When paired with deep breathing — inhaling and exhaling slowly — meditation helps lower your heart rate. You can listen to relaxing sounds like beach waves or gentle rain. Or you can simply focus on your breathing and quiet surroundings.

Gentle exercise, such as yoga, stretching, or any kind of slow, relaxed movement can also restore balance. It helps reset your heart and breathing patterns. Strength training or any exercise that gets you moving will affect the vagus nerve. When it comes to reducing anxiety and stress, vagus nerve exercises include anything that gets your body focused.

5. Go for a good belly laugh.

This might be one of the funniest of the vagus nerve exercises. Watch a genuinely funny comedy movie that always makes you laugh. Hang out with the friend who tells the wildest stories that make you laugh till your sides hurt.

Discover a rising-star comedian or rediscover a classic jokester. Then relax and have a good laugh. Small chuckles won’t do the trick. If you want to stimulate the vagus nerve, aim for hearty, good-for-you belly laughs. It really is good medicine. And it’ll help you relax and forget your anxieties for a while.

Once You Learn How to Calm Anxiety, Practice, Practice, Practice!

Changing old patterns takes time. Stress and anxiety are part of everyone’s life. But it’s always good to have more tools in your stress-reduction toolbox.

Choose the techniques and methods that work best for you. The trick is to make them part of your daily routine. Once you get the swing of it, it’ll become second nature. You’ll be ready to take on all the ups and downs that come your way.