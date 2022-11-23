I’ll Gain All the Weight Back: Our Experts Debunk 5 Myths About Bariatric Surgery

No matter how hard you try to lose weight, you might still struggle with obesity. It’s not you. It’s obesity — a disease that makes your body want to hold on to weight.

For decades, bariatric surgery has been an effective way to overcome obesity and related medical conditions like high blood pressure and infertility. Many people qualify for this procedure, but many never consider it. Why? Common bariatric surgery myths are partly to blame.

To sort myth from fact, we turned to the experts who make up the bariatric surgery program at UVA Health.

Myth 1. No One Really Needs Surgery to Lose Weight

Many people believe the myth that someone just needs to exercise more and properly diet to lose weight. But obesity is a disease that makes losing weight difficult to do on your own, no matter how hard you try.

The truth is obesity is a medical condition that needs medical treatment.

Myth 2. You’ll Gain Back All the Weight After Bariatric Surgery

Patients who had bariatric surgery are actually more likely to keep the weight off than those who have lost weight through traditional diet and exercise. How do we know? Many studies show this.

After bariatric surgery, most people lose weight for about two years. After that time, it’s true that many people start to regain some of their lost weight. But very few people regain all of it.

Do I qualify for bariatric surgery?

Yes, potentially, if you have a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or more. Measure your body mass index.

Myth 3. Bariatric Surgery Is Too Dangerous

As with any surgery, you’ll have a small chance of experiencing a complication such as an infection. Studies have shown that the risk for bariatric surgery is about the same as a routine gall bladder surgery.

And the fact is bariatric surgery is often a lifesaving procedure.

If you have type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure, bariatric surgery can help lower your risk for:

Heart attack

Stroke

Cancer

Myth 4. Type of Bariatric Surgery Doesn’t Matter

Every type of bariatric procedure is designed to reduce the amount of food your body can take in. These procedures use different methods to do this. Some completely bypass your stomach, while others shrink or reshape it.

Which surgery will work best for you depends on many factors, like your medical history.

For example, a gastric bypass procedure is the best option based on the medical needs of someone who has diabetes.