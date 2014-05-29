Infographic: 15 Fun Ways to Keep Kids Active This Summer

Angie Hasemann, a registered dietitian with the Children's Fitness Clinic, contributed this post.
Although it's easy to focus on reaching a certain number on the scale, our eating and activity habits tell us a much clearer picture of our health. Especially this summer, try to get your kids eating more colorful foods (fruits and veggies of course!) and make sure their primary drink is water. Keep them moving with ideas from our infographic below, and you'll be sure to have a healthy kid who is making the most out of summer freedom.
Infographic text: Let's Get Moving
Fun ways to stay active this summer!
- Run
- Up and down the stairs 5 times - how fast are you?
- A lap around the house - can you beat your brother or sister?
- In place during commercials - get the workout in?
- Dance
- To your favorite tunes - music will inspire you!
- In your room - create some crazy moves.
- On skates - try roller skating.
- Jump
- Over a rope - see how good you can get at jumping rope this summer.
- Up - pretend the ground is hot lava and keep your feet off the ground!
- Over some hopscotch squares - grab some chalk and play with a friend.
- Walk
- Your dog - teach him how fun it is to exercise too!
- With a friend - play "I spy" along the way.
- Outside - enjoy the summer sun, with sunscreen.
- Kick
- A soccer ball - with friends at the park.
- A ball through an obstacle course - set up cones and dribble the ball through!
- A ball through a hula hoop or tire hanging from a tree.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.