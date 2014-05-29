Infographic: 15 Fun Ways to Keep Kids Active This Summer

Angie Hasemann, a registered dietitian with the Children's Fitness Clinic, contributed this post.

Although it's easy to focus on reaching a certain number on the scale, our eating and activity habits tell us a much clearer picture of our health. Especially this summer, try to get your kids eating more colorful foods (fruits and veggies of course!) and make sure their primary drink is water. Keep them moving with ideas from our infographic below, and you'll be sure to have a healthy kid who is making the most out of summer freedom.

Infographic text: Let's Get Moving

Fun ways to stay active this summer!