10 Most Popular Blog Posts of 2013

The most popular blog posts of 2013 were a diverse group, although many shared themes of exciting research and dedicated caregivers.

1. Larry Sabato: His Experience With High-Risk Pancreatic Cancer Clinic [VIDEO]. The well-known UVA professor discussed the history of pancreatic cancer in his family, and why he chose UVA for his own care.

2. Restless Leg Syndrome: A Creepy, Crawly Sensation and Sleepless Nights. A UVA doctor told us more about this common condition, how it's treated and how those who suffer from it can finally get some rest.

3. When the Provider Becomes the Patient: A Nurse’s Breast Cancer Story. UVA nurse Donna Markey told us about the experience of becoming a patient at UVA after being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

4. Happy Thanksgiving! A Pediatric Nurse’s Story [VIDEO]. Children's Hospital nurse Nancy Addison told us about taking care of a boy who came to UVA with a brain and spine injury.

5. Preventing Alzheimer’s Disease: Supplement Chiro-inositol May Help. We learned about exciting research that may have implications for the prevention of Alzheimer's Disease.

12-year-old Alden Moreton, who collapsed from cardiac arrest

6. Preventing Teen Pregnancy. Mary Sullivan of the Teen Health Center told us about teen pregnancy and what measures could be taken to prevent teen pregnancies.

7. In a Heartbeat: Alden’s Cardiac Arrest Story. We learned about a healthy 12-year-old boy who went into cardiac arrest while running a 5k race.

8. The Necessity of Sleep: Why Your Teen Isn’t Lazy and Your Kids Aren’t Crazy. UVA doctor Pearl Yu told us all about teenagers and sleep.

9. 7 Quick Questions: Dr. John Jane Jr. Readers loved hearing more about UVA neurosurgeon John Jane.

10. Glioblastoma: Deadly Cancer, Meet Your Match. New research from UVA suggested that there may be a new and effective treatment for brain tumors.