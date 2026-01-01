UVA Health Prehospital Services provides a vital communication link between the UVA Health System and EMS professionals, fire departments, law enforcement, and medical communication centers. Our work ensures that patients receive high-quality care beginning with their first point of medical contact and continuing throughout their care.

We foster excellence in prehospital care by providing: education, quality assurance, and meaningful feedback. These pillars empower EMS providers with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to deliver outstanding care in every situation.

Why Choose UVA Prehospital Services?

Expert Instructors

You'll learn from experienced educators and practitioners who bring real-world expertise to every class.

Comprehensive Curriculum

Our programs combine theory, hands-on training, and practical applications to prepare you for real-world challenges.

Strong Community Partnerships

We collaborate with EMS agencies, fire departments, and law enforcement to build a unified approach to patient care.

Commitment to Quality

Our programs meet and exceed state and national standards. This ensures you receive the highest quality education.