At UVA Medical Laboratories, it’s our mission to provide advanced, competitively priced diagnostic services. Our highly skilled, internationally renowned medical faculty and staff of certified laboratory professionals offer a comprehensive test menu. We use innovative procedures and technology to ensure accuracy.

Clinical Pathology

State-of-the-art testing includes:

Blood Bank/Cellular Therapy

Coagulation

Genetics/Cytogenetics

Hematology/Oncology

Immunology

Microbiology

Toxicology/Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Anatomic Pathology

We offer one of the most comprehensive anatomic pathology consultative services anywhere, offering testing in nearly all aspects of surgical pathology and cytology.

Our team includes pathologists with subspecialty expertise in over 20 areas, including: