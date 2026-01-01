UVA Medical Laboratories
At UVA Medical Laboratories, it’s our mission to provide advanced, competitively priced diagnostic services. Our highly skilled, internationally renowned medical faculty and staff of certified laboratory professionals offer a comprehensive test menu. We use innovative procedures and technology to ensure accuracy.
Clinical Pathology
State-of-the-art testing includes:
- Blood Bank/Cellular Therapy
- Coagulation
- Genetics/Cytogenetics
- Hematology/Oncology
- Immunology
- Microbiology
- Toxicology/Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Anatomic Pathology
We offer one of the most comprehensive anatomic pathology consultative services anywhere, offering testing in nearly all aspects of surgical pathology and cytology.
Our team includes pathologists with subspecialty expertise in over 20 areas, including:
- Breast
- Dermatopathology
- Gastrointestinal
- Genitourinary
- Hematopathology
- Muscle and Neuropathology
Looking for Outpatient Services?
When you need lab testing, you can choose from several locations, all staffed with highly skilled professionals. And you can trust your test results. We use innovative procedures and technology to ensure accurate results.