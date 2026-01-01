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UVA Medical Laboratories

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At UVA Medical Laboratories, it’s our mission to provide advanced, competitively priced diagnostic services. Our highly skilled, internationally renowned medical faculty and staff of certified laboratory professionals offer a comprehensive test menu. We use innovative procedures and technology to ensure accuracy. 

Clinical Pathology

State-of-the-art testing includes:

  • Blood Bank/Cellular Therapy
  • Coagulation
  • Genetics/Cytogenetics
  • Hematology/Oncology
  • Immunology
  • Microbiology
  • Toxicology/Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Anatomic Pathology

We offer one of the most comprehensive anatomic pathology consultative services anywhere, offering testing in nearly all aspects of surgical pathology and cytology. 
Our team includes pathologists with subspecialty expertise in over 20 areas, including:

  • Breast
  • Dermatopathology
  • Gastrointestinal
  • Genitourinary
  • Hematopathology
  • Muscle and Neuropathology
Patient squeezes ball while giving blood

Looking for Outpatient Services?

When you need lab testing, you can choose from several locations, all staffed with highly skilled professionals. And you can trust your test results. We use innovative procedures and technology to ensure accurate results.

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