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Clinical Staff Credentialing

UVA Health's credentialing department establishes the qualifications of licensed professionals. We assess background, and may include granting and reviewing specific clinical privileges. This process is done in compliance with the standards established by The Joint Commission, the National Committee for Quality Assurance, and our bylaws.

Through our work, we:

  • Protect the patients and reputation of UVA Health
  • Provide an efficient and thorough process for verifying credentials and privileges
  • Provide resources to clinical staff regarding bylaws and standing committees of the Medical Center Clnical staff

Our Guidelines

Credentialing