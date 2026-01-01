Clinical Staff Credentialing
UVA Health's credentialing department establishes the qualifications of licensed professionals. We assess background, and may include granting and reviewing specific clinical privileges. This process is done in compliance with the standards established by The Joint Commission, the National Committee for Quality Assurance, and our bylaws.
Through our work, we:
- Protect the patients and reputation of UVA Health
- Provide an efficient and thorough process for verifying credentials and privileges
- Provide resources to clinical staff regarding bylaws and standing committees of the Medical Center Clnical staff
Our Guidelines
- Medical Center Policy Manual
Medical Center staff can access our policy manual through the intranet here.
- Clinical Staff Bylaws
This PDF contains our clinical staff bylaws.
- The Joint Commission
The Joint Commission's national patient safety goals are part of our standards.