Healthcare Professionals
Partner with UVA Health: Advancing Care Together
At UVA Health, we believe in the power of collaboration. As a nationally recognized academic medical center, we value our relationships with healthcare providers across Virginia and beyond. Whether you need expert consultation, specialty care for your patients, or the latest clinical updates, we’re here to be a referral resource and a hub of evidence-based knowledge.
How to Partner with UVA Health
We welcome the opportunity to work with you in multiple ways:
Refer to World-Class Specialists: Our team includes nationally and internationally recognized experts in nearly every field, ready to support your patients with advanced, compassionate care.
Access Clinical Trials & Research: UVA Health is home to leading research investigators and clinical trials offering cutting-edge therapies.
Engage in Continuing Education: We offer CME opportunities designed to keep you at the forefront of medical science and clinical practice.
Stay Informed: Subscribe to Healthy Practice, our provider newsletter for the latest on new clinical programs, groundbreaking research, and practice-changing insights.
Refer a Patient
Refer a patient to a specialist
Clinical Trials
See all available clinical trials
Provider Relations
Meet your representative for region-specific information
Continuing Medical Education
Find out the latest information and get access to experts
Healthy Practice
Get provider-relevant news about research, providers, and new programs
Transportation for Critical Patients
With a level IV NICU, level 1 trauma center, and full-support for advanced life-saving techniques like ECMO, we care for some of the region's most critical patients. Our emergency transport team provides care to these patients during travel, with special support for newborns and ECMO patients. We can transfer your critical patients with care during transit.
Why Choose UVA Health for Your Referrals?
Providers across Virginia refer their patients to UVA Health because of our:
Statewide Access: We accept referrals from across the Commonwealth, bringing subspecialty care closer to your patients, from Richmond to Bristol. With telemedicine options, we can even offer expertise without your patient needing to travel.
Virginia’s #1 Children’s Hospital: Pediatric care from UVA Health Children’s consistently ranks among the best in the nation and as the best in the state.
National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center: UVA Health is home to Virginia’s first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, providing patients access to leading-edge cancer care, clinical trials, and groundbreaking research.
National Recognition: Our care teams have received national awards for clinical excellence, and our academic achievements are recognized around the globe.
Research Excellence: With a deep commitment to medical discovery, UVA Health is shaping the future of care through innovation and investigation.
Telemedicine: Offering Specialist Expertise with Less Travel
By connecting specialists to primary care providers throughout Virginia, more patients are able to access the expertise needed to improve outcomes.
Work With Us
Looking to build a closer connection with UVA Health? Whether you’re looking to practice with us or collaborate as a credentialed provider, we’d love to connect.
Explore Career Opportunities: Learn more about joining UVA Health’s dedicated, mission-driven team.
Apply for Privileges: We welcome partnerships with providers seeking to extend their care through credentialing with UVA Health.
Career Openings
UVA Health is an employer of choice for nurses and healthcare professionals not only in Virginia, but throughout the healthcare industry. Led by the input, ideas, and insights from our team members, we are resolute in our mission to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond.
Request Privileges
Submit an application to begin the process of obtaining privileges at a UVA Health facility. All applicants must be licensed and in good standing.