Pharmacy Department

At UVA Health, the Department of Pharmacy plays a vital role in advancing patient care, education, and research.

Committed to clinical excellence, the department provides comprehensive pharmaceutical services that support optimal patient outcomes across diverse healthcare settings.

Through a highly regarded pharmacy residency program, we cultivate the next generation of clinical leaders and innovators.

Additionally, our Investigational Drug Services (IDS) unit supports groundbreaking clinical research by ensuring the safe and compliant use of investigational therapies. Together, these core areas reflect our dedication to improving health through expert practice, education, and discovery.

