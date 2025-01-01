Special Event Medical Services Request Form
Medical Care for Special EventsOpen First Aid Services for Your Event configuration options
Concerts, sports matches and festivals are fun, but they're not immune to accidents. If you're hosting an event, planning for medical emergencies increases safety and security for everyone present.
The Special Event Medical Management department can help.
First Aid Services for Your Event
We offer onsite first aid services for events that are:
- Public or private
- In the greater central Virginia area
We have a fleet of ambulances, mobile treatment trailers, tents and other specialized resources. We’ll provide the staff and resources we think will fully meet your needs, including quality care from these providers:
- Emergency medical technicians (EMTs)
- Paramedics
- Emergency doctors/physicians
Cost
No two events are the same. We evaluate the cost of each event on an individual basis, considering:
- Event size
- Risks
- Event type
- Venue type
- Services requested
Once we’ve received the necessary information, we create a proposal with a service contract that includes how much we’ll charge for our services.
How to Request Medical Services for Your Event
Fill out the form below, and we'll contact you within three business days.
When to Submit Your Request
We need a minimum of 30 days' advance notice. We'll try to accommodate all requests, but we can't guarantee availability when given a shorter lead time.