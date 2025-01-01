Special Event Medical Services Request Form

Medical Care for Special Events

First Aid Services for Your Event

Concerts, sports matches and festivals are fun, but they're not immune to accidents. If you're hosting an event, planning for medical emergencies increases safety and security for everyone present.

The Special Event Medical Management department can help.

First Aid Services for Your Event

We offer onsite first aid services for events that are:

Public or private

In the greater central Virginia area

We have a fleet of ambulances, mobile treatment trailers, tents and other specialized resources. We’ll provide the staff and resources we think will fully meet your needs, including quality care from these providers:

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs)

Paramedics

Emergency doctors/physicians

Cost

No two events are the same. We evaluate the cost of each event on an individual basis, considering:

Event size

Risks

Event type

Venue type

Services requested

Once we’ve received the necessary information, we create a proposal with a service contract that includes how much we’ll charge for our services.

How to Request Medical Services for Your Event

Fill out the form below, and we'll contact you within three business days.

When to Submit Your Request

We need a minimum of 30 days' advance notice. We'll try to accommodate all requests, but we can't guarantee availability when given a shorter lead time.