Provider Profiles: Edit Requests & New Profiles
What Is This Form For?
Use this form to request a new provider profile or to request updates (edits, additions, and changes) to existing provider profile pages on uvahealth.com and childrens.uvahealth.com.
Potential and current patients use these pages to find a provider, learn more about their expertise, where they practice, etc.
Need to update a location profile? Use our Location Profile Edit Request form.
This form is for all providers employed by UVA Health. Independent providers can request updates using the Request Privileges form here (also linked in the footer of this site). To add a biography to an independent provider profile, fill out this quick questionnaire.
If you'd like to update your headshot, employed and independent providers must visit our studios to get your picture taken. See the information about headshots and the schedule to get your picture taken here.
The following teams manage the data for provider profile fields:
Provider Profile Field*
Team Managing Data Inputs
Estimated Turnaround Time
Contact Information
Academic Title
Central Verification Office [CVO]
7-8 Business Days
Stephanie Allen, [email protected]
Certification
Department or Division
Education
Languages
Name or Degree
Location
Revenue Cycle Operations + Provider Enrollment
4-5 Business Days
Kimberly Johnson, [email protected], & Judy Casella, [email protected]
Phone or Fax Number
Specialties
Biography
Marketing & Communications Department
4-5 Business Days
Elizabeth Timms, [email protected]
Video(s)
Headshot
Link provider profile to service page on website
Appointment Title
Clinical Administrators
1-2 Weeks
Reach out to your department administrator
Awards
Featured terms
PubMed link
Research interests
Age groups seen (under 21 adds provider to Children’s site)
*Marketing makes updates to requests from department admins, clinic managers, marketing team members, and providers. If the requester designates ‘Other’ additional approval may be required.
If additional time outside of the estimated turnaround timeframe is required to complete the request, the field owner will notify the requestor.