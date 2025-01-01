Independent Provider Bio Profile Form

What is this Form For?

Our provider directory is one of the top-visited sections on our website. That's because patients and families rely on provider profiles to make healthcare decisions.

Make sure your online profile is accurate, up-to-date, and complete.

Steps to Complete Your UVA Health Profile

1. Add or Update Your Photo

Get a UVA Health-branded headshot. Current studio hours can be found on the Marketing/Brand site.

We’ll provide a UVA Health-branded white coat.

2. Check Profile Status

If you're not seeing your profile on Find A Doctor | UVA Health, you can contact Penny Hackett, Onboarding Specialist in the credentialing office to confirm your privilege date.

3. Help Us Write Your Biography

Answer the questions below. We’ll use your answers to write a professional biography directed to prospective and current patients. We can also make corrections and updates.