Fifeville Community Projects Contact Form

UVA Health and the University of Virginia are excited to partner with our local Fifeville community in Charlottesville on an important development project. This project will provide new services to the community at two sites: Oak Lawn and Grove Street.

Fill out this form to stay connected with project updates and to share your comments as we move through the development process.

All community members are invited to attend the upcoming scheduled community engagement events to learn more about these projects, meet partners and local community members involved in them, and provide your feedback.