Virtual Visits: Urgent Care

Need a healthcare provider's advice sooner rather than later? We have providers ready to see you online through our Virtual Care Fast service.

These online urgent care visits don't require an appointment. Virtual Care Fast visits are only offered to patients 18 years of age and older.

What Does 'Urgent Care' Mean?

Seek urgent care when:

You're sick or injured

You can't get into a same-day appointment with your current clinic

Your issue needs attention but isn't an emergency

Urgent care helps when you have:

Allergies, runny nose, sore throat, ear pain, sinus pain

Rashes, small cuts, abrasions, insect bites

Fever, cough, body aches

Upset stomach, diarrhea, nausea

Urinary complaints (urgency, burning when you urinate)

Bone, joint pain unrelated to a major injury

Virtual urgent care provides:

Video visits via phone or computer

Expert care from UVA providers

Access through MyChart

What to Expect

To connect with a provider by video, you'll need to:

Submit a short form

Complete registration

Start Your Urgent Care Visit Now

Need Help?

Call our helpdesk: 434.243.2500

Emergency? Call 911

If you're having symptoms of a life-threatening condition, don't wait. Call 911 or go to your nearest ER. This includes symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, suicidal thoughts, severe injury, or inability to breathe.

Questions?

Visit the FAQs