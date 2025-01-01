Virtual Visits: Urgent Care
See a Provider Today Online
Need a healthcare provider's advice sooner rather than later? We have providers ready to see you online through our Virtual Care Fast service.
These online urgent care visits don't require an appointment. Virtual Care Fast visits are only offered to patients 18 years of age and older.
What Does 'Urgent Care' Mean?
Seek urgent care when:
- You're sick or injured
- You can't get into a same-day appointment with your current clinic
- Your issue needs attention but isn't an emergency
Urgent care helps when you have:
- Allergies, runny nose, sore throat, ear pain, sinus pain
- Rashes, small cuts, abrasions, insect bites
- Fever, cough, body aches
- Upset stomach, diarrhea, nausea
- Urinary complaints (urgency, burning when you urinate)
- Bone, joint pain unrelated to a major injury
Virtual urgent care provides:
- Video visits via phone or computer
- Expert care from UVA providers
- Access through MyChart
What to Expect
To connect with a provider by video, you'll need to:
- Submit a short form
- Complete registration
Need Help?
Call our helpdesk: 434.243.2500
Emergency? Call 911
If you're having symptoms of a life-threatening condition, don't wait. Call 911 or go to your nearest ER. This includes symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, suicidal thoughts, severe injury, or inability to breathe.