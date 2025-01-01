Here are answers to the most frequently asked questions about virtual visits (appointments by video, tex, or phone call) at UVA Health.

General FAQs

What is a virtual visit?

A virtual visit is an appointment that happens through either:

Video (online using your computer, tablet, or smartphone)

Phone call

This visit can be with a doctor, nurse practitioner, physician assistant, physical therapist, or other clinicians.

Are all appointments eligible for virtual visits?

No. While virtual visits work for many health problems, some conditions require an in-person visit.

What are the benefits of virtual visits?

Virtual visits may replace an in-person visit and help you:

Get care more quickly

Save the time and expense of travel

Stay home with your children or other loved ones

Do I need a MyChart account to have a virtual visit?

No. You can join a virtual visit with or without an active UVA Health MyChart account. You'll receive video links by text and email on the morning of your appointment. No apps or downloads are required. Enter your date of birth to verify your identity.

How do I know if my UVA Health provider does video or phone visits?

Not all providers and clinics offer virtual visits. Contact your provider or clinic to find out if video or phone visits are an option.

Is it possible to have a family member or caregiver join my virtual visit?

Yes. To protect your privacy, please talk with your provider beforehand about having another person who will hear your personal medical information join the visit.

Can teens participate in video visits?

Yes. Patients aged 13 and older can both get automatic links to video visits and create their own MyChart account.

Parents and legal guardians can't set up these accounts on behalf of their teens. Get more information about here about teen access to MyChart.

If I have a medical emergency, is a virtual visit the best way to receive care?

No. If you have a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

How do I prepare for a virtual visit?

To best be ready for your virtual visit, we recommend that you:

Dress as you would for an in-person visit

Wear clothing that is easy to adjust if you need to show a specific body part

Have your specific questions ready

Keep materials close by to take notes

Have all of your medications with you

To maintain your privacy and safety, we also recommend you:

Use a quiet, well-lit, and private space

Don't multi-task

Don't connect to your visit at a place outside of your home

Don't connect to your visit while driving

Scheduling FAQs

How do I schedule a virtual visit?

Contact your clinic:

By phone – find a clinic location

Through MyChart

Ask if your health problem can be taken care of through a virtual visit or if your provider thinks an in-person visit is needed.

Can I schedule a virtual visit if I am a patient who is new to UVA Health?

Contact the clinic to find out if your first visit with a clinician can be done through a virtual visit. Find a location near you.

What if I need to reschedule or cancel my appointment?

Cancel or reschedule your appointment by contacting the clinic or through MyChart.

Are language support services available?

In many cases, language interpreter services are available. Ask your clinic when scheduling your visit.

Billing FAQs

How will I be billed?

Through your insurance. Typical copays apply. Contact your insurance provider for more information.

Get more information about UVA Health billing and insurance.

Technology FAQs

What apps do I need to connect to a video visit?

You don't need to download any apps to connect to a video visit. You can connect to your video visit through the link you get by text or email.

If you have a UVA Health MyChart account, you can also connet through the app or the website.

How do I know if my camera, audio, and internet will work for my video visit?

Before you connect to the virtual visit, the system automatically checks that your camera, microphone, and speaker are ready.

If one of those doesn't connect, follow the prompts on the screen to troubleshoot.

How do I check my internet speed and what is the recommended speed?

Test your speed here by clicking “Run Speed Test”.

Recommended speed: 1 Mbps download AND upload speeds

Minimum speed: 0.5 Mbps (512 Kbps) download AND upload speeds

How do I improve my internet connection?

Ask everyone in your household to stay off the internet during your visit to maximize internet connection strength. This includes you and your household avoiding online video games, online classes, video streaming and chat, music streaming, etc. during the time of your virtual visit.

What if I don't have an internet connection or my connection isn't good enough for video streaming?

Contact the clinic to see if an appointment over the phone is an option.

What if I have issues or need help starting my video visit?

Contact the Helpdesk at 434.243.2500, available 24/7.