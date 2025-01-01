When you can't make it to the clinic in person, you can still get care.

What Is a Virtual Visit?

Virtual visits refer to appointments with your provider by:

Video (online, on your phone, tablet, or computer)

Phone calls

These options give you a safe and convenient way to see a UVA Health provider without leaving home.

Did you know? You can get reminders and more through our text services.

How Do You Set Up a Virtual Visit?

You can make a virtual healthcare appointment by:

Calling your clinic

Making a request via MyChart

Starting a virtual urgent care visit

Questions?

Visit the FAQs