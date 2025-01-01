Virtual Visits
Care by video & phone
When you can't make it to the clinic in person, you can still get care.
What Is a Virtual Visit?
Virtual visits refer to appointments with your provider by:
- Video (online, on your phone, tablet, or computer)
- Phone calls
These options give you a safe and convenient way to see a UVA Health provider without leaving home.
Did you know? You can get reminders and more through our text services.
How Do You Set Up a Virtual Visit?
You can make a virtual healthcare appointment by:
- Calling your clinic
- Making a request via MyChart
- Starting a virtual urgent care visit
Questions?
Before Your Virtual Visit
Learn how to prepare for your virtual visit.
What Services Can I Get by Video or Phone?
You'll need to ask your provider if your condition is treatable through a video or phone visit. Some medical issues require in-person appointments. Virtual visits work best for:
- Routine wellness checks
- Follow-up after surgery
- Check-ins about prescriptions
- Mental health and therapy
- Reviewing test results
Ask your provider if you can schedule a virtual visit by:
- Calling the clinic
- Sending a message on MyChart
Urgent Care — Online
Anyone can access a doctor from home using our virtual urgent care. You don't even need MyChart.