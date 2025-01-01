Skip to main content

Virtual Visits

Care by video & phone

When you can't make it to the clinic in person, you can still get care.

What Is a Virtual Visit?

Virtual visits refer to appointments with your provider by:

  • Video (online, on your phone, tablet, or computer)
  • Phone calls

These options give you a safe and convenient way to see a UVA Health provider without leaving home.

How Do You Set Up a Virtual Visit?

You can make a virtual healthcare appointment by:

Questions?

Before Your Virtual Visit

Learn how to prepare for your virtual visit.

What Services Can I Get by Video or Phone?

You'll need to ask your provider if your condition is treatable through a video or phone visit. Some medical issues require in-person appointments. Virtual visits work best for:

  • Routine wellness checks
  • Follow-up after surgery
  • Check-ins about prescriptions
  • Mental health and therapy
  • Reviewing test results

Ask your provider if you can schedule a virtual visit by:

  • Calling the clinic 
  • Sending a message on MyChart

Urgent Care — Online

Anyone can access a doctor from home using our virtual urgent care. You don't even need MyChart.