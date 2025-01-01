Support Resources

Support for Navigating Your Experience

These teams offer support for getting around, communicating, and managing logistics.

Disability Services

Get accessibility support and learn how to designate a support person.

Language Services

Do you need an interpreter during an appointment? Or a translation of a document? Find out what's available to you, whatever language you speak, including ASL.

Security

Our security teams act to protect the safety of everyone at the hospital.

Service Animals

View our policies on service animals.

Spiritual Care

Whatever your faith tradition, our hospital chaplains can provide compassionate presence. We also have chapels and quiet spaces for your use.

Social Workers

We're here to support you in a crisis and connect you to resources.

When Someone Dies

If a loved one or family member dies in the hospital, we're here to help you manage the paperwork and all the details.

Support at the Hospital

Call Patient & Guest Services if you need help with lodging, parking, transportation, or anything else:

University Medical Center: 434.924.3627

Prince William Medical Center: 703.369.8173

Haymarket and Culpeper Medical Centers: 571.284.1278

Staying at the hospital or visiting a patient?

Specialized Resources

Access unique programs when you have specific needs.

For immigrant and refugee families, we provide care and support at the international clinic.

For senior citizens, we provide attentive geriatric care and support services.

For the LGBTQ+ community, we have affirming, informed options for LGBTQ+ healthcare, including transgender healthcare services.