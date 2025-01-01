Discount Drug Program
Medication List
The UVA Health Prescription Discount Program offers generic medications to patients at reduced prices. Medications are available for $4 or $10 for a 30-day supply. These medications and prices are available to all patients and at all UVA Health outpatient pharmacies.
- You don't need to enroll or pay a fee.
You can also view En Español.
Medication
30-Day Supply
90-Day Supply
Atorvastatin 10mg tablet
$10
$30
Atorvastatin 20mg tablet
$10
$30
Atorvastatin 40mg tablet
$10
$30
Atorvastatin 80mg tablet
$10
$30
Pravastatin 10mg tablet
$10
$30
Pravastatin 20mg tablet
$10
$30
Pravastatin 40mg tablet
$10
$30
Pravastatin 80mg tablet
$10
$30
Simvastatin 10mg tablet
$4
$12
Simvastatin 20mg tablet
$4
$12
Simvastatin 40mg tablet
$4
$12
Combination
Medication
30-Day Supply
90-Day Supply
Lisinopril-HCTZ 10-12.5mg tablet
$4
$12
Lisinopril-HCTZ 20-12.5mg tablet
$4
$12
Lisinopril-HCTZ 20-25mg tablet
$4
$12
Losartan-HCTZ 50-12.5mg tablet
$4
$12
Diabetes
Medication
30-Day Supply
90-Day Supply
Glimepiride 1mg tablet
$4
$12
Glimepiride 2mg tablet
$4
$12
Glimepiride 4mg tablet
$4
$12
Glipizide 5mg tablet
$4
$12
Glipizide 10mg tablet
$4
$12
Glipizide ER 2.5mg tablet
$4
$12
Glipizide ER 5mg tablet
$4
$12
Glipizide ER 10mg tablet
$4
$12
Metformin 500mg tablet
$4
$12
Metformin 1000mg tablet
$4
$12
Metformin ER 500mg tablet
$10
$30
Heart Failure & Blood Pressure
Medication
30-Day Supply
90-Day Supply
Amlodipine 2.5mg tablet
$4
$12
Amlodipine 5mg tablet
$4
$12
Amlodipine 10mg tablet
$4
$12
Atenolol 25mg tablet
$4
$12
Atenolol 50mg tablet
$4
$12
Atenolol 100mg tablet
$4
$12
Carvedilol 3.125mg tablet
$4
$12
Carvedilol 6.25mg tablet
$4
$12
Carvedilol 12.5mg tablet
$4
$12
Carvedilol 25mg tablet
$4
$12
Clonidine 0.1mg tablet
$4
$12
Clonidine 0.2mg tablet
$4
$12
Clonidine 0.3mg tablet
$4
$12
Doxazosin 2mg tablet
$4
$12
Furosemide 20mg tablet
$4
$12
Furosemide 40mg tablet
$4
$12
Furosemide 80mg tablet
$4
$12
Hydralazine 25mg tablet
$4
$12
Hydralazine 50mg tablet
$4
$12
Hydrochlorothiazide 12.5mg capsule
$4
$12
Hydrochlorothiazide 12.5mg tablet
$4
$12
Hydrochlorothiazide 25mg tablet
$4
$12
Lisinopril 2.5mg tablet
$4
$12
Lisinopril 5mg tablet
$4
$12
Lisinopril 10mg tablet
$4
$12
Lisinopril 20mg tablet
$4
$12
Lisinopril 40mg tablet
$4
$12
Losartan 25mg tablet
$4
$12
Losartan 50mg tablet
$4
$12
Losartan 100mg tablet
$4
$12
Metoprolol succinate ER 25mg tablet
$10
$30
Metoprolol succinate ER 50mg tablet
$10
$30
Metoprolol succinate ER 100mg tablet
$10
$30
Metoprolol tartrate 25mg tablet
$4
$12
Metoprolol tartrate 50mg tablet
$4
$12
Metoprolol tartrate 100mg tablet
$4
$12
Spironolactone 25mg tablet
$4
$12
Spironolactone 50mg tablet
$4
$12
Spironolactone 100mg tablet
$10
$30
The UVA Health Prescription Discount Program is not insurance. The program applies only to certain generic drugs at commonly prescribed doses. Prices are for specific doses, formulation, and day supplies of the medication. Quantities greater than a 30-day supply are priced in $4 or $10 increments. The maximum quantity eligible for the listed price is a quantity sufficient for a 6-month supply. You may pay less than the program price, depending on the terms of your health plan. Program details are subject to change without advance notice.