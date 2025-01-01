340B Drug Discount Program

At no cost to the taxpayers, the 340B Program requires drug manufacturers to sell outpatient drugs at a discount to eligible safety-net providers serving high numbers of low-income patients. Congress created the program to allow these providers to “stretch scarce federal resources as far as possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more comprehensive services.” The program gives providers flexibility to tailor patient care solutions to the unique needs of their communities.

About the 340B Program at UVA Health

This program is a critical component in advancing UVA Health’s mission to serve our community’s most vulnerable. By providing generic medications at a significant price reduction, we're able to increase access to life-saving drugs; many cost only $4 per month.

In 2018, UVA Health saved $88 million due to the 340B Program’s discounts from drug manufacturers. Such reduced drug expenditures allow UVA to instead reinvest in programs to ensure economically disadvantaged patients have access to specialized care, including in locations closer to home.