Pharmacy Services

Support for Special Prescriptions

We provide expert care and compassionate service to patients taking high-cost and complicated specialty medications. Most retail pharmacies don't provide the storage, handling, and delivery these medications need. Our facility provides unique expertise and attention to detail for these cases. We work with insurance companies and providers to coordinate everything for you.

Pharmacy for Cancer Care

Going through cancer treatment at UVA Health? The Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Retail Pharmacy is located at the cancer center for patient convenience. Our pharmacists work closely with your providers and patient care coordinators to make sure out-of-pocket costs are affordable.

Complex Medical Conditions

Most pharmacies can’t handle, store, or deliver specific medications for complex medical conditions. We are equipped and here to help with your medication needs at the Specialty Pharmacy.

Payment Options

We’re committed to making sure you get your medications when you need them. Right now, we’re only accepting payment by:

Credit card

Debit card

But you can still get your medicine if you only have cash. We’ll fill your prescriptions and discuss later billing and other payment options with you.

Student ID Charge Option

UVA students have the option to use their student cards to pay for their prescriptions:

Student Charge and Cavalier Advantage are accepted at the Bookstore Pharmacy

Cavalier Advantage is only accepted at the Student Health Pharmacy

UVA Health Prescription Discount Program

We offer several generic medications at discount prices.

With this program, prescriptions cost:

$4 or $10 for a 30-day supply

$12 or $30 for a 90-day supply

You can purchase these low-cost prescriptions up to 6 months in advance and whether or not you have insurance.

Learn more about this drug discount program.

Drug Take-Back Program

What's the best thing to do with outdated or unwanted medication? Putting drugs in the garbage or flushing them down the toilet has risks.

The safest option is to deposit old prescription drugs at a secure, registered location. UVA Health offers 8 locations drop off your unwanted medications for disposal.

See where you can drop off unwanted or expired drugs.

Medicare and Your Rights

Learn about prescription drug coverage rights with Medicare (PDF).

Sustainability

We're committed to the environmental health of our community. To that end, we're changing our prescription packaging so you can recycle it. These changes don't impact the quality or safety of your medications.

Learn more about recycling options in Charlottesville or find a recycling center near you.