Pharmacy Services

Get your prescriptions filled by expert pharmacists, nurses, and technicians focused on safe medication practices. We’re ready to address your questions and needs.
Free Home Delivery
Avoid a visit to the pharmacy. Get your prescriptions delivered to your home for free.
To set up delivery, call 434.297.5500 to:
- Confirm your address
- Pay or set up payment
Make sure to call at least 7 days before you need your refill. Call Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Support for Special Prescriptions
We provide expert care and compassionate service to patients taking high-cost and complicated specialty medications. Most retail pharmacies don't provide the storage, handling, and delivery these medications need. Our facility provides unique expertise and attention to detail for these cases. We work with insurance companies and providers to coordinate everything for you.
Pharmacy for Cancer Care
Going through cancer treatment at UVA Health? The Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Retail Pharmacy is located at the cancer center for patient convenience. Our pharmacists work closely with your providers and patient care coordinators to make sure out-of-pocket costs are affordable.
Complex Medical Conditions
Most pharmacies can’t handle, store, or deliver specific medications for complex medical conditions. We are equipped and here to help with your medication needs at the Specialty Pharmacy.
Payment Options
We’re committed to making sure you get your medications when you need them. Right now, we’re only accepting payment by:
- Credit card
- Debit card
But you can still get your medicine if you only have cash. We’ll fill your prescriptions and discuss later billing and other payment options with you.
Student ID Charge Option
UVA students have the option to use their student cards to pay for their prescriptions:
- Student Charge and Cavalier Advantage are accepted at the Bookstore Pharmacy
- Cavalier Advantage is only accepted at the Student Health Pharmacy
UVA Health Prescription Discount Program
We offer several generic medications at discount prices.
With this program, prescriptions cost:
- $4 or $10 for a 30-day supply
- $12 or $30 for a 90-day supply
You can purchase these low-cost prescriptions up to 6 months in advance and whether or not you have insurance.
Learn more about this drug discount program.
Drug Take-Back Program
What's the best thing to do with outdated or unwanted medication? Putting drugs in the garbage or flushing them down the toilet has risks.
The safest option is to deposit old prescription drugs at a secure, registered location. UVA Health offers 8 locations drop off your unwanted medications for disposal.
See where you can drop off unwanted or expired drugs.
Medicare and Your Rights
Learn about prescription drug coverage rights with Medicare (PDF).
Sustainability
We're committed to the environmental health of our community. To that end, we're changing our prescription packaging so you can recycle it. These changes don't impact the quality or safety of your medications.
Learn more about recycling options in Charlottesville or find a recycling center near you.