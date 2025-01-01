Labs
Medical laboratories support the care of patients, serve referring physicians and conduct clinical trials that deepen our understanding of human disease.
What You Need to Get a Blood Test at UVA Health
To have your bloodwork done at one of our locations, you must:
- Be a registered patient
- Have a written or electronic request from your provider
Find a Lab Near You
You can get a blood test on your schedule at many of these locations.
Labs at UVA Health
When you need lab testing, you can choose from several locations, all staffed with highly skilled professionals. And you can trust your test results. We use innovative procedures and technology to ensure accurate results.
Some of the services we provide include:
- Hematology and coagulation
- Chemistry
- Therapeutic drug monitoring
- Drug screening
- Microbiology
- Pathology and cytology
- Arterial blood gases
- Glucose tolerance testing
Accreditations
Our labs have achieved accreditations from:
- American Association of Blood Banks
- Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments
- College of American Pathologists
- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- The Joint Commission