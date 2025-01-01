Intensive care, also called critical care, serves patients with serious, continuing conditions. An ICU provides a high level of monitoring and privacy.

Specialized Intensive Care Units

Our dedicated specialists focus on very specific, acute medical emergencies or situations:

Heart attack

After a thoracic/cardiovascular operation

Recovering from brain or spine surgery

Mental health event

Complex orthopedic injury

Healing after a stroke

Preparing or recovering from complex, difficult surgery

Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU)

We specialize in caring for patients having abdominal transplant, trauma, major general surgery or other emergency surgery. Specialty trained nurses, respiratory therapists, social workers and other caregivers staff the unit. Critical care surgeons and anesthesiologists provide experienced services.