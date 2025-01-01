Xofigo® Bone Tumor Relief
When prostate cancer spreads to your bones, it can cause painful tumors. We can't cure the cancer. But we can treat it with a radioactive drug. With Xofigo® (or radium Ra 223 dichloride), you can get relief from the bone pain that makes moving difficult and prevents you from living a full life.
Advanced prostate cancer attacking your bones requires targeted treatment. At UVA Health, you'll find experts in nuclear medicine with the skill and experience you need.
Appointments by referral only.
Is Xofigo Right For Me?
This bone tumor relief can help you if you have:
- Prostate cancer that isn't responding to other treatment
- Had your prostate removed
- Prostate cancer that has spread to your bones
Talk to your cancer doctor about your options.
What to Expect from Treatment
You'll come in for an IV injection monthly for 6 months. At each appointment:
- We'll do blood work before the injection
- The actual injection takes about 1 minute
- The visit will last about 1 hour
How this Nuclear Infusion Drug Works
We can use this radioactive drug to target the tumors and kill cancer cells. Like all nuclear medicine, the radiation doesn't spread much beyond the tumor area on your bone. This limits:
- Damage to healthy tissues
- Side effects
Common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and low blood cell counts.
Visiting the Nuclear Infusion Clinic
Xofigo infusion takes place in the nuclear medicine clinic. Get directions and prepare for your visit.