Xofigo® Bone Tumor Relief

When prostate cancer spreads to your bones, it can cause painful tumors. We can't cure the cancer. But we can treat it with a radioactive drug. With Xofigo® (or radium Ra 223 dichloride), you can get relief from the bone pain that makes moving difficult and prevents you from living a full life.

Advanced prostate cancer attacking your bones requires targeted treatment. At UVA Health, you'll find experts in nuclear medicine with the skill and experience you need.

Appointments by referral only.

Is Xofigo Right For Me?

This bone tumor relief can help you if you have:

Prostate cancer that isn't responding to other treatment

Had your prostate removed

Prostate cancer that has spread to your bones

Talk to your cancer doctor about your options.

What to Expect from Treatment

You'll come in for an IV injection monthly for 6 months. At each appointment:

We'll do blood work before the injection

The actual injection takes about 1 minute

The visit will last about 1 hour

How this Nuclear Infusion Drug Works

We can use this radioactive drug to target the tumors and kill cancer cells. Like all nuclear medicine, the radiation doesn't spread much beyond the tumor area on your bone. This limits:

Damage to healthy tissues

Side effects

Common side effects include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and low blood cell counts.