Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Interventional radiology (IR) uses state-of-the-art minimally invasive techniques and imaging guidance to replace conventional surgery.
IR radiologists perform more than 6,000 cases annually, treating patients, diagnosing disease and providing a full array of patient care for the chest, abdomen, and extremities. Services include:
- Arterial disease (renal artery, and peripheral artery disease)
- Liver tumors or liver metastases
- Benign prostate hyperplasia and varicocele
- Thyroid nodules
- Uterine fibroids
- Ulcers, leg swelling, varicose veins, DVT
This alternative to surgical treatment can eliminate the need for hospitalization in certain cases.
Types of interventional radiology include:
- Angioplasty
- Biliary drainage
- Central line
- Endovenous laser ablation therapy
- Fistulagram
- Inferior vena cava (IVC) filter
- Mechanical thrombectomy
- Nephrostomy tubes
- Prostatic artery embolization
- Radioembolization
- Radiofrequency ablation for thyroid nodules
- Varicocele
- VenaSeal for varicose veins
