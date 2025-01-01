Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Interventional radiology (IR) uses state-of-the-art minimally invasive techniques and imaging guidance to replace conventional surgery.

IR radiologists perform more than 6,000 cases annually, treating patients, diagnosing disease and providing a full array of patient care for the chest, abdomen, and extremities. Services include:

Arterial disease (renal artery, and peripheral artery disease)

Liver tumors or liver metastases

Benign prostate hyperplasia and varicocele

Thyroid nodules

Uterine fibroids

Ulcers, leg swelling, varicose veins, DVT

This alternative to surgical treatment can eliminate the need for hospitalization in certain cases.

Types of interventional radiology include:

See the complete list of IR procedures we offer.