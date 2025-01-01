Skip to main content

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Interventional radiology (IR) uses state-of-the-art minimally invasive techniques and imaging guidance to replace conventional surgery.

IR radiologists perform more than 6,000 cases annually, treating patients, diagnosing disease and providing a full array of patient care for the chest, abdomen, and extremities. Services include:

  • Arterial disease (renal artery, and peripheral artery disease) 
  • Liver tumors or liver metastases
  • Benign prostate hyperplasia and varicocele
  • Thyroid nodules
  • Uterine fibroids
  • Ulcers, leg swelling, varicose veins, DVT

This alternative to surgical treatment can eliminate the need for hospitalization in certain cases.

 Types of interventional radiology include:

See the complete list of IR procedures we offer.