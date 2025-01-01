TENEX for Tendinopathy
Make an Appointment
For the Charlottesville area:
For Manassas or Haymarket:
TENEX™ is a minimally invasive procedure that removes scar tissue from your tendon. It is an ultrasound-guided percutaneous needle tenotomy (PCNT) for treating tendinopathy. Tendinopathy is a kind of tendon degeneration, also sometimes called tendonosis or tendonitis.
TENEX™ only needs a small cut and it has a shorter recovery time than surgery.
Would TENEX Benefit You?
Pain in your tendons can keep you from doing activities you love. Treatment can help you return to sports, gardening, or just daily movement.
Consider TENEX™ if you have:
- Redness, swelling, or pain in your joint
- Pain that gets worse when moving
- Pain that gets worse both in the morning and at night
TENEX can treat all types of tendinopathy or joint pain, including:
- Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis)
- Jumper’s knee (patellar tendonitis)
- Plantar fasciitis
- Achilles tendonitis
- Golfer’s elbow (medial epicondylitis)
What Does TENEX Treat?
Tendinopathy is a chronic condition that causes pain in your tendons. Your tendons are the strong, rope-like fibers that attach your muscles to your bones.
Sometimes, injury or repeated use over time causes tiny tears in the tendons. Your body repairs these tears with scar tissue. The scarring can cause pain and limit how well you can move.
The TENEX Procedure
TENEX™ removes scar tissue in your tendon, reducing swelling and pain in your joint:
- Before the procedure, we'll check your tendons to make sure they're ready for the procedure.
- A radiologist uses ultrasound to view a real-time picture of your torn tendon. This picture helps guide a needle to your tendon. This requires only a very small cut in your skin.
- Ultrasound is also sent through the needle to break down scar tissue on your tendon. After it’s broken down, we remove the scar tissue through the needle. The procedure doesn’t affect your healthy tendons.
- We only use local anesthetic to numb the area we work on. You won't be asleep.
- The procedure is usually over within an hour.
- You should be able to return to light activities for getting your strength back within a few days. By 4-6 weeks, your pain should be much better. Full recovery takes about six months.
- Physical therapy can help with your recovery and improve the results of the TENEX procedure.