TENEX for Tendinopathy

TENEX™ is a minimally invasive procedure that removes scar tissue from your tendon. It is an ultrasound-guided percutaneous needle tenotomy (PCNT) for treating tendinopathy. Tendinopathy is a kind of tendon degeneration, also sometimes called tendonosis or tendonitis.

TENEX™ only needs a small cut and it has a shorter recovery time than surgery.

Would TENEX Benefit You?

Pain in your tendons can keep you from doing activities you love. Treatment can help you return to sports, gardening, or just daily movement.

Consider TENEX™ if you have:

Redness, swelling, or pain in your joint

Pain that gets worse when moving

Pain that gets worse both in the morning and at night

TENEX can treat all types of tendinopathy or joint pain, including:

Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis)

Jumper’s knee (patellar tendonitis)

Plantar fasciitis

Achilles tendonitis

Golfer’s elbow (medial epicondylitis)

What Does TENEX Treat?

Tendinopathy is a chronic condition that causes pain in your tendons. Your tendons are the strong, rope-like fibers that attach your muscles to your bones.

Sometimes, injury or repeated use over time causes tiny tears in the tendons. Your body repairs these tears with scar tissue. The scarring can cause pain and limit how well you can move.

The TENEX Procedure

TENEX™ removes scar tissue in your tendon, reducing swelling and pain in your joint: