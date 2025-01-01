Refer a Patient for Interventional Radiology
You can refer patients to any of these outpatient interventional radiology services, organized by referring physician specialty.
Internal & Family Medicine
Acute deep venous thrombosis or chronic venous disease causing leg swelling
Celiac block for chronic abdominal pain
Tenex for fascitis, particularly elbow, ankle, and feet
Treatments for lower extremity arterial occlusive disease
Treatments for varicose veins and chronic leg swelling
Emergency Medicine
DVT thrombolysis
Embolization for hemorrhage from liver, spleen, kidney, pelvis, or extremities
Embolization for upper and lower gastrointestinal hemorrhage
Member of the UVA Health acute mesenteric ischemia management team
Member of the UVA Health aortic alert team (trauma, dissection, or ruptured aneurysm)
Member of the UVA Health pulmonary embolism alert team providing rapid PE treatment
Endocrinology
- Radiofrequency ablation for thyroid nodules
Gastroenterology
Comprehensive portal hypertension symptom management including using transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS), balloon-occluded retrograde transvenous obliteration (BRTO), and portal vein recanalization
Liver cancer treatment (TRACE, Y90, ablation, histotripsy)
Liver cyst Management
Percutaneous cholangiography for biliary obstruction or bile leak
Treatment of acute and chronic mesenteric ischemia with percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA), stent, drug-coated balloon (DCB), drug-eluting stents
Gynecology
Gonadal vein embolization for pelvic congestion syndrome
Uterine artery embolization and HI-FU for uterine fibroids
Nephrology
Central line placement and management
Fistula creation using WaveLinQ
Treatment of existing AV Fistula problems including poor flow rates, high pressures, thrombosis, or prolonged bleeding
Oncology
Local treatment of liver cancer and liver-only metastases (colon, melanoma, and carcinoid). Treatments include ablation, chemoembolization, radioembolization (Yttrium 90), and histotripsy. These therapies do not interfere with chemotherapy.
Venous access (tunneled lines, ports) and peritoneal port placement
Orthopedics
Ablation and fixation for inoperable bone metastasis pain
Embolization of frozen shoulder and knee inflammation due to osteoarthritis
Embolization for pre-operative tumor devascularization
Embolization for refractory hemarthrosis
Pediatrics
Lymphatic disorder diagnosis and treatment
Pulmonary AVM clinic
Vascular malformation diagnosis and management using embolization
Podiatry
Diagnosis and treatment for lower extremity venous skin changes or ulcers
Diagnosis and treatment for suspected critical limb ischemia (CLI)
Tenex for plantar fasciitis
Urology
Biopsy and ablative therapies for renal cell carcinoma
Embolization for recurrent male varicoceles
Percutaneous nephrostomy and nephroureteral stent placement, conversion of nephrostomy to a double J stent, and removal of double J stents
Prostate artery embolization (PAE) for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)