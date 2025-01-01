Imaging Referrals & Consultations
Our services can help you expand, enhance and grow your imaging department. You can refer your patients to:
Our specialized radiologists work onsite at UVA facilities and are available for consult.
Make an Interventional Radiology Referral
To refer your patient to interventional radiology services, call 434.924.9401.
How to Access Imaging Results
You can access your patient's exam results online:
- UVA physicians: Use Epic.
- Non-UVA Referring Physicians: Use EpicCare Link
Sharing Images
If you’re a patient or Non-UVA Referring Physician, you can upload images online using the Ambra Upload Portal.
Teleradiology
We have provided teleradiology services to our local Virginia community – including urgent care facilities, hospitals, federally qualified health centers – for over 20 years.
By using the services of our highly trained subspecialists, you can expand and grow your practice without having to hire in-house radiologists.
Using UVA Teleradiology
We offer convenience as well as quality expertise:
- Set up is free and takes about 4 weeks
- We provide routine readings within 24 hours
- We can turn around urgent requests in one hour
- You can reach us Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5 p.m.
- We can either deliver results via EpicCare, fax or an HL-7 upload to your EMR
To get started: Call 434.243.3249
Make a Referral for Lutathera®
To refer your GEP-NETs patients for Lutathera treatment:
- Call our Lutathera nursing line at 434.305.9564
Alternatively, you can call our Lutathera scheduler at 434.982.4443.