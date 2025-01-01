Imaging Referrals & Consultations

Our services can help you expand, enhance and grow your imaging department. You can refer your patients to:

Our specialized radiologists work onsite at UVA facilities and are available for consult.

Make an Interventional Radiology Referral

To refer your patient to interventional radiology services, call 434.924.9401.

How to Access Imaging Results

You can access your patient's exam results online:

UVA physicians: Use Epic.

Non-UVA Referring Physicians: Use EpicCare Link

Sharing Images

If you’re a patient or Non-UVA Referring Physician, you can upload images online using the Ambra Upload Portal.

Teleradiology

We have provided teleradiology services to our local Virginia community – including urgent care facilities, hospitals, federally qualified health centers – for over 20 years.

By using the services of our highly trained subspecialists, you can expand and grow your practice without having to hire in-house radiologists.

Using UVA Teleradiology

We offer convenience as well as quality expertise:

Set up is free and takes about 4 weeks

We provide routine readings within 24 hours

We can turn around urgent requests in one hour

You can reach us Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5 p.m.

We can either deliver results via EpicCare, fax or an HL-7 upload to your EMR

To get started: Call 434.243.3249

Make a Referral for Lutathera®

To refer your GEP-NETs patients for Lutathera treatment:

Call our Lutathera nursing line at 434.305.9564

Alternatively, you can call our Lutathera scheduler at 434.982.4443.