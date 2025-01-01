Pluvictoᵀᴹ Prostate Cancer Treatment

Pluvicto™ (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) is a targeted prostate cancer treatment. This radioactive medicine is a new option for someone with prostate cancer that has spread to other areas of the body. Pluvicto isn't a cure for cancer. But it can help some men live longer and slow the growth of their tumors.

UVA Health is one of the first hospitals in Virginia to offer this treatment.

Appointments by referral only.

Is This Treatment Right For Me?

This FDA-approved treatment can help you if you have:

Prostate cancer that isn’t responding to other standard treatments

Prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body

Prostate cancer that is PSMA (prostate-specific membrane antigen) positive

How Does Pluvicto Work?

This targeted PSMA treatment uses radiation to shrink prostate cancer cells. It contains medicine that:

Focuses the drug on tumors, keeping the drug from hurting other parts of your body

Uses radiation to damage and kill cancer cells

Before starting treatment, you will have blood drawn and get a PSMA-PET scan. The scan will show if prostate cancer cells are present in your body. This scan, along with your medical history and blood tests, will help your doctors decide if Pluvicto works for you.