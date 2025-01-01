Pluvictoᵀᴹ Prostate Cancer Treatment
Pluvicto™ (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) is a targeted prostate cancer treatment. This radioactive medicine is a new option for someone with prostate cancer that has spread to other areas of the body. Pluvicto isn't a cure for cancer. But it can help some men live longer and slow the growth of their tumors.
UVA Health is one of the first hospitals in Virginia to offer this treatment.
Appointments by referral only.
Is This Treatment Right For Me?
This FDA-approved treatment can help you if you have:
- Prostate cancer that isn’t responding to other standard treatments
- Prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body
- Prostate cancer that is PSMA (prostate-specific membrane antigen) positive
How Does Pluvicto Work?
This targeted PSMA treatment uses radiation to shrink prostate cancer cells. It contains medicine that:
- Focuses the drug on tumors, keeping the drug from hurting other parts of your body
- Uses radiation to damage and kill cancer cells
Before starting treatment, you will have blood drawn and get a PSMA-PET scan. The scan will show if prostate cancer cells are present in your body. This scan, along with your medical history and blood tests, will help your doctors decide if Pluvicto works for you.
Planning for Your Prostate Cancer Treatment
The Treatment Timeline
This entire treatment lasts about 8 months.
- 6 treatments, every 6 weeks: Every 6 weeks, you’ll receive the drug through infusion or IV. Each treatment takes about 1 hour.
Day of Treatment Schedule
Each treatment follows the same schedule. You will be:
- Taken to a private infusion room.
- Given an IV line into your arm.
- Given the drug through your IV line. It takes 5-10 minutes to receive the medicine.
- Monitored for 15-30 minutes after the infusion.
- Given safety instructions before you leave.
Radiation Safety
During infusion: Family members or friends will not be allowed to be present during your treatment. You will be brought back into the Nuclear Medicine suite. The PSMA treatment will be administered and you will be sent home a short time later.
For 3-7 days after each infusion: Stay at least 3 feet away from others, especially children and pregnant women. You can have close interactions that last less than 5 minutes.
Specific precautions for your Pluvicto treatment may differ. Your doctor will discuss your specific safety precautions with you following your treatment.
Most Common Side Effects
You could have, after treatment:
- Tiredness
- Dry mouth
- Nausea
- Low red blood cell count
- Loss of appetite
- Changes in bowel movements
You'll need a referral for this PSMA prostate cancer treatment. Talk to your doctor to see if this is right for you.