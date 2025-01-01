Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging

Nuclear medicine uses very small amounts of radioactive chemicals or drugs to diagnose and treat disease. These radioactive drugs are substances that are attracted to specific organs, bones or tissues. This targeted approach to treatment has fewer side effects than traditional radiation or chemotherapy.

The drugs used in nuclear medicine give off gamma rays, which can be seen by using a special camera. A technologist will use this camera to take images and videos of the organ or tissue that your doctor needs to see.

Nuclear medicine scans have the following in common:

They all use a version of a Gamma Camera, or SPECT/CT camera, to take images

The level of radioactivity used is extremely low and has no side effects

Each scan requires two steps, sometimes two visits — first an injection, then the actual scan

If the scan was not complete, you may be required to return for another imaging session

Referrals & Appointments

Questions about appointments? Call our administrative coordinator at 434.982.4443.

Safety & Preparation

The level of radioactivity used is extremely low. You can usually return to your normal life immediately. Other safety and preparations you should know:

Most nuclear medicine scans take about two hours.

Different types of scans have different steps you need to take to prepare. A coordinator will call you before your appointment with specific instructions for your exam.

Please arrive at least 30 minutes early for your nuclear medicine scan.

You may require multiple visits and multiple scans.

Theranostics: Diagnose & Treat Disease

Theranostics are drugs that both diagnose and treat disease. With just one injection, your physician can see if a tumor or cancer cells are present. That same injection also delivers targeted radiation treatment to shrink those tumor or cancer cells.

This targeted approach to treatment has fewer side effects than traditional radiation or chemotherapy.

Our nuclear medicine and theranostics team has been recognized as a Clinical Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center of Excellence by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI). We offer:

Radioactive medicine (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) to treat neuroendocrine tumors

Radioactive medicine (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) to treat certain types of prostate cancer

Radioactive medicine (radium Ra 223 dichloride) to relieve bone pain when prostate cancer has spread to the bone

Radioactive iodine to diagnose and treat thyroid disorders

Yttrium-90 to treat liver cancer

Scans