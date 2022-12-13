Skip to main content

Myelogram

This is used to detect problems in and around the spinal cord, such as:

  • Spinal tumors
  • Herniated discs
  • Stenosis (narrowing of the spinal canal)

The Myelogram Procedure    

Using a live X-ray camera (fluoroscopy), we  insert a needle into the space between your vertebrae to inject dye. This helps us capture images by providing a contrasting color that clearly outlines the space containing the spinal cord and nerves.

Your doctor will perform a CT scan after the contrast dye is in place. Following the CT scan, you will rest in the recovery room and will be released once you’ve been assessed by our nursing staff.

How Long Will It Take?    

About 30-60 minutes (CT scan will take 30-60 minutes longer). You will be able to go home after about an hour.

How Much Will It Hurt?    

The needle may hurt. You might also feel pressure and a cramping sensation when we insert the dye.

