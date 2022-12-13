Myelogram
This is used to detect problems in and around the spinal cord, such as:
- Spinal tumors
- Herniated discs
- Stenosis (narrowing of the spinal canal)
The Myelogram Procedure
Using a live X-ray camera (fluoroscopy), we insert a needle into the space between your vertebrae to inject dye. This helps us capture images by providing a contrasting color that clearly outlines the space containing the spinal cord and nerves.
Your doctor will perform a CT scan after the contrast dye is in place. Following the CT scan, you will rest in the recovery room and will be released once you’ve been assessed by our nursing staff.
How Long Will It Take?
About 30-60 minutes (CT scan will take 30-60 minutes longer). You will be able to go home after about an hour.
How Much Will It Hurt?
The needle may hurt. You might also feel pressure and a cramping sensation when we insert the dye.
Blog Neuro Tag
06/25/2025
Early Signs of Dementia — How to Spot Them & What to Do
Learn the difference between normal aging and dementia and what to do if you notice signs.
02/20/2025
How To Prevent Dementia: It’s Not Brain Games on Your Phone [Q&A]
Here's easy, expert tips on how to prevent dementia: Our neuropsychologist gives us the surprising facts on what keeps your brain healthy.
01/31/2024
From Constant Back Pain to Forgetting My Bad Back: Mary’s Spinal Fusion Story (Video)
Mary's herniated disc caused a lot of leg and back pain. She put off surgery for years, fearing complications. Ultimately, she decided to go for spinal fusion surgery. Read & watch her story.
12/22/2023
Since Ferrari, What Have We Learned About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy?
Research on Duchenne's muscular dystrophy being conducted at UVA Health Children's may help pave the way for new treatment options.
05/31/2023
Are Brain Aneurysms Hereditary?
Find out how screening or genetic counseling for brain aneurysms at UVA Health could be life-saving for you and your family.
05/25/2023
Can the Keto Diet Improve Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?
While no diet can cure multiple sclerosis, researchers are looking for ways to relieve symptoms by trying out new diets, including the keto diet.
05/19/2023
Finding My Voice: Vocal Cord Surgery Gave Me A Rare Win Against ALS
Vocal cord surgery gave me my voice back. Hear for yourself the before and after surgery.
03/02/2023
Knock Your Head? What to Do After a Concussion + the Latest Research
Learn what to do after a concussion and how UVA Health research could help stop the serious effects of multiple concussions.
01/12/2023
Worst Headache of My Life: Surviving a Brain Aneurysm Rupture
Bobbye Cohen knew that a severe headache meant trouble. When that headache finally came, she survived her brain aneurysm rupture thanks to UVA Health.