Lutathera® : Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETS) grow in the glands that create hormones. They can start in the lungs, stomach, pancreas, or gut. Often NETS grow silently, without symptoms. Some produce hormones that damage your digestive system and blood sugar. Lutathera is a neuroendocrine tumor treatment that slows down or stops tumor growth.

UVA Health is one of the first hospitals in the region to offer this radioactive drug.

Appointments by referral only.

How Does Lutathera Work?

Lutathera specifically targets neuroendocrine tumors. It is the first Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) approved to treat these tumors. The drug contains medicine that:

Focuses the drug on the tumors, keeping the drug from hurting other parts of your body

Uses radiation to damage and kill cancer cells

It can also help manage the symptoms they cause.

Will it Work for You?

Before you begin Lutathera treatment, you’ll meet with a nuclear medicine doctor. We’ll take several scans taken of your body. These scans, along with your medical history and blood tests, will help your doctors decide if Lutathera works for you.