Bone Density Scan (DEXA)

Dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) measures the density of your bones. It tests to see if you have osteoporosis, a bone-thinning disease. This X-ray scan uses a small amount of radiation to take pictures of bones in the spine, hip and forearm.

How to Prep for a DEXA Scan

You should:

Eat normally on the day of the scan.

Wait up to 2 weeks before having a DEXA scan if you have had a barium study or if you have been injected with contrast dye for a CT scan or MRI.

Wear loose, comfortable clothing. Do not wear clothing with metal zippers, belts or buttons.

If there is any possibility that you are pregnant, let the staff know.

The DEXA Procedure

You might have a whole-body scan or of:

Your hip and spine, also known as Central DEXA (this requires lying on a table)

Your finger, hand, forearm or foot, also known as Peripheral DEXA, which uses a small device

Neither procedure hurts. These scans only take a few minutes.

How to Read Your DEXA Scan Results

Your scan results will show two types of scores. Together they provide a picture of your risk for breaking bones.

T Score

This number compares the amount of bone you have to a young adult of the same gender with peak bone mass.

Over -1 = Normal bone density

Between -1 and -2.5 = You might have osteopenia, the first stage of bone loss

Below -2.5 = You may have osteoporosis

Z Score

This number compares the amount of bone you have to other people of your age group, gender and race.

A score below -2 is considered abnormal.



If the bone density scan shows you have osteoporosis, you'll want to tap the expertise of UVA Health. Learn more about our osteoporosis care.