Imaging & Radiology

patient getting scanned

Find high-quality scans from caring professionals. We offer personalized, subspecialty imaging services, from routine X-rays to highly advanced radiology treatments.

Imaging at UVA Health: The Advantages

The expertise of both our board-certified radiologists and experienced technologists runs the gamut of imaging care. Along with consulting with referring doctors, we continue to push the boundaries of research. We're always finding new ways to use imaging to advance the possibilities of patient care.

At UVA Health, you'll benefit from:

  • Knowledgeable staff with extensive training and experience
  • Images of the highest quality diagnostic
  • Expert radiologists who produce more accurate reports and have higher detection rates
  • State-of-the-art equipment, including one of the industry’s most comfortable and accurate MRI machines
  • Minimally invasive treatments that can replace traditional surgery

Preparing for Your Scan

General guidelines for your appointment:

  • All exams require a doctor's order.
  • We don't schedule X-rays, but offer them on a walk-in basis only.
  • Leave jewelry and other valuables at home.
  • Bring a driver's license and insurance card (if you have one).
  • Be sure to arrive at least 15 minutes early.

Get a Scan Near You

You can make an appointment for a mammogram or other routine screening at a number of convenient locations.

See your scans

See Your Scans

After your scan, you can see the results in MyChart. This secure, free portal lets you save, print, and take your scans anywhere.

Radiology & Imaging Trials
Lung Imaging Study.

UVa Health System, Department of Radiology, seeks men and women who are healthy and with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, or smoking for a research study. The purpose of the study is to look at how the air moves in the lungs using inhaled hyperpolarized helium gas with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). The study involves spirometry (blowing through a tube connected to a computer), electrocardiogram, and a physical exam along with the MRI with inhaled helium. Study procedures can be completed in one 2-4 hour visit. Study-related MRI, spirometry, and xenon gas are provided free of charge.

UVA Health System, Radiology Research: How does air move in the lungs?

UVA Health System, Department of Radiology, seeks healthy volunteers OR those with COPD, cystic fibrosis, and/or those that smoke or have received radiation therapy treatment for a research study. The purpose of the study is to look at how the air moves in your lungs using Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) with xenon and/or helium gas. Study includes spirometry (blowing into a tube connected to a computer), 6-minute-walk test, electrocardiogram, physical exam, chest CT and finger stick depending on your qualifications. Study requires 1-3 visits each lasting about 2-3 hours. Study-related procedures provided free of charge. Ages: 12-85

Research study for women scheduled for screening mammogram

The department of Radiology, Breast Imaging division seeks women ages 45-74 that are due for their annual screening mammogram for a research study. The purpose of the study is to help us develop strategies that tailor breast cancer screening to the risks of individual women You may be eligible for this study if you have no symptoms of breast disease, no history of breast cancer and currently do not have breast implants or other breast enhancements If you decide to participate, you will be involved in this research study for up to 8 years starting with your first mammogram. You will be randomized (assigned by a computer) to get either 3D or 2D mammograms for the first 5 years of the study. We will follow your breast cancer status for up to 8 years in total, including the screening years, by reviewing your medical records and, if needed, contacting you by phone Participant’s insurance company will be billed for mammogram

Research Study for Active-Duty Service Members and Veterans with a History of Blast Exposure

The Department of Radiology and Medical Imaging seeks active-duty service members and veterans aged 18-65 with a history of blast exposure for a research study. The purpose of the study is to better understand brain injury in people who have been exposed to blast events. You may be eligible for this study if: you are an active-duty service member or veteran, have a history of blast exposure and are willing to travel to Charlottesville, VA. Study involves completing assessments and questionnaires, an MRI scan, a PET-CT scan where you will be given a radiotracer and providing a blood sample. Study procedures will be completed in a one-day visit lasting approximately 6-8 hours. Study-related procedures provided at no cost.

Radiology Stories & Resources

11/10/2025

Celebrating During Cancer Treatment

A prostate cancer patient at UVA's Emily Couric Cancer Center received a special farewell for his final treatment. The post Celebrating During Cancer Treatment appeared first on UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging Blog for Patients.

11/10/2025

A Timely Catch

While looking at a routine scan, a UVA Health CT technologist felt something didn't look right. Her attention to detail helped prevent potential disaster. The post A Timely Catch appeared first on UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging Blog for Patients.

11/10/2025

How Losing Half His Hearing Saved His Life

Bill Tricarico woke up one morning and couldn’t hear out of his right ear. What the doctors found sent him on a surprising journey in interventional neuroradiology that ended up saving his life. The post How Losing Half His Hearing Saved His Life appeared first on UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging Blog for Patients.

10/30/2025

Why should I get a DEXA Body Composition Scan?

DEXA Body Composition scans, like those offered at UVA Health, are non-invasive procedures that offer benefits to many types of patients. Continue reading to learn more about DEXA and whether… The post Why should I get a DEXA Body Composition Scan? appeared first on UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging Blog for Patients.

11/09/2023

After Lutathera, His Mission is Supporting Others

In 2021, Fred Romine was the first patient to complete all four rounds of Lutathera treatment at UVA Health. Two years after his first interview about his experience with Lutathera, he… The post After Lutathera, His Mission is Supporting Others appeared first on UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging Blog for Patients.

10/26/2023

A First Mammogram to Remember

Leslie Anderson, 40, is no stranger to the world of breast care. She trained as a radiologic technologist and MRI technologist at UVA Health, where she then worked for more… The post A First Mammogram to Remember appeared first on UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging Blog for Patients.

01/20/2023

Warming Cold Hands: A New Treatment for Raynaud’s Syndrome

When temperatures drop, we do everything we can to stay warm— turn the heat up, grab our heaviest blankets, and remember to dress in layers, layers, layers! But for people… The post Warming Cold Hands: A New Treatment for Raynaud’s Syndrome appeared first on UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging Blog for Patients.

01/10/2023

Medical Imaging While Pregnant: How Safe is It?

Pregnancy is a time of change. For many women, its also a time when they feel especially vulnerable. Requiring medical care for any reason while pregnant can be a frightening… The post Medical Imaging While Pregnant: How Safe is It? appeared first on UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging Blog for Patients.

11/01/2022

Lung Cancer Screening With Low-Dose CT Could Save Your Life

Though lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, it is treatable in up to 90% of patients if caught in its earliest stage. At UVA Radiology, we offer… The post Lung Cancer Screening With Low-Dose CT Could Save Your Life appeared first on UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging Blog for Patients.

09/06/2022

B Reader: Choosing a Lung Imaging Radiologist Can Make a Difference

A B reader is a doctor certified by the National Institute of Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH). They are specially qualified to determine if patients have signs of pneumoconiosis (also… The post B Reader: Choosing a Lung Imaging Radiologist Can Make a Difference appeared first on UVA Radiology and Medical Imaging Blog for Patients.