Imaging & Radiology

Research study for women scheduled for screening mammogram

The department of Radiology, Breast Imaging division seeks women ages 45-74 that are due for their annual screening mammogram for a research study. The purpose of the study is to help us develop strategies that tailor breast cancer screening to the risks of individual women You may be eligible for this study if you have no symptoms of breast disease, no history of breast cancer and currently do not have breast implants or other breast enhancements If you decide to participate, you will be involved in this research study for up to 8 years starting with your first mammogram. You will be randomized (assigned by a computer) to get either 3D or 2D mammograms for the first 5 years of the study. We will follow your breast cancer status for up to 8 years in total, including the screening years, by reviewing your medical records and, if needed, contacting you by phone Participant’s insurance company will be billed for mammogram