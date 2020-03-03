Imaging & Radiology

Lung Imaging Study.
UVa Health System, Department of Radiology, seeks men and women who are healthy and with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, or smoking for a research study. The purpose of the study is to look at how the air moves in the lungs using inhaled hyperpolarized helium gas with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). The study involves spirometry (blowing through a tube connected to a computer), electrocardiogram, and a physical exam along with the MRI with inhaled helium. Study procedures can be completed in one 2-4 hour visit. Study-related MRI, spirometry, and xenon gas are provided free of charge.