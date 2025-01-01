Imaging Types, Tests & Treatments
We provide a full range of diagnostic and minimally invasive imaging treatments.
Imaging Specialties for Specific Diseases
Unlike many other hospitals, our radiologists have the subspecialty training needed to read images from specific areas of the body. We specialize in minimally invasive pain management therapies through effective surgery alternatives. We also offer consultations for complex cases.
Body Imaging
We perform a full range of imaging exams to diagnose diseases and disorders of the chest, abdomen and pelvis, as well as the gastrointestinal and genitourinary tracts. In addition, our radiologists use X-ray, CT and MRI to perform image-guided needle biopsies and drainage procedures.
Breast Imaging
Our dedicated team provides patients with a comprehensive, high quality and individually tailored services for early detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast disease with breast imaging.
Bone, Spine & Musculoskeletal Imaging
Musculoskeletal radiologists perform a full range of imaging and image-guided intervention procedures related to bones, joints, the spine, metabolic disease and osteoporosis.
Cancer Scans: Nuclear Imaging
One of the most effective methods to check for cancer recurrence. See how nuclear imaging works.
Heart Imaging
Cardiovascular radiologists offer state-of-the art imaging of the heart, arteries and blood vessels using high-resolution imaging technologies. Find out about our cardiovascular imaging services.
Neuroradiology
Our interventional neuroradiologists perform minimally invasive, image-guided procedures that can replace traditional surgery. Learn how you can benefit from our expertise in neuroradiology and interventional radiology.
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Interventional radiology (IR) uses state-of-the-art minimally invasive techniques and imaging guidance to replace conventional surgery. Discover your interventional radiology procedure options.
Types of Imaging Exams
These radiology procedures can scan several body parts for a variety of issues.
X-rays
The most common imaging technique, providers can locate bone fractures, foreign objects, injury or infection using X-rays.
CT Scans
These scans combine X-ray scans to produce cross-sectional or 3D images, called computed tomography, CAT scans or CT scans.
MRI
Magnetic Resonance Imaging or MRIs:
- Use radio waves and a strong magnetic field, not radiation
- Produce very detailed, clear images
- Are used to evaluate tumors and diseases of the liver, heart and bowel and to examine the brain and spine
- May not be suitable if you have any type of metal in your body
Learn more about MRIs.
Ultrasounds
Ultrasounds, or sonograms:
- Use sound waves, not radiation
- Are commonly used to examine pregnant women and children
- Often produce clearer images of soft tissue than X-rays
Learn more about ultrasound-guided procedures and abdominal ultrasounds.
Fluoroscopy
This imaging procedure:
- Uses X-rays
- Creates real-time movies by passing continuous beams through your body
- Shows details of moving body parts, dyes or instruments
Learn about different types of fluoroscopy.
Mammography
Mammograms come in two forms:
- Screening mammograms, low-dose X-rays that can detect breast cancer
- Diagnostic mammograms, which examine masses discovered in a screening mammogram
Fnd out which type of mammogram best suits you.
Bone Density Test (DEXA)
Dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) helps determines if you have osteoporosis by measuring the density of your bones.
Digestive Tract Radiology Exams
We have a range of procedures for diagnosing gastrointestinal disease.
Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS)
This technology produces images that show the metabolism of brain tumors, seizures, dementia and stroke, using equipment that requires a special, highly complex facility.
Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
PET scans employ the latest technology to show metabolic activity in your body's tissue. PET/CT scans combine PET and CT scans in a single machine, yielding information about metabolism and anatomy in a single exam.