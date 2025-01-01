Imaging Types, Tests & Treatments

We provide a full range of diagnostic and minimally invasive imaging treatments.

Imaging Specialties for Specific Diseases

Unlike many other hospitals, our radiologists have the subspecialty training needed to read images from specific areas of the body. We specialize in minimally invasive pain management therapies through effective surgery alternatives. We also offer consultations for complex cases.

Body Imaging

We perform a full range of imaging exams to diagnose diseases and disorders of the chest, abdomen and pelvis, as well as the gastrointestinal and genitourinary tracts. In addition, our radiologists use X-ray, CT and MRI to perform image-guided needle biopsies and drainage procedures.

Breast Imaging

Our dedicated team provides patients with a comprehensive, high quality and individually tailored services for early detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast disease with breast imaging.

Bone, Spine & Musculoskeletal Imaging

Musculoskeletal radiologists perform a full range of imaging and image-guided intervention procedures related to bones, joints, the spine, metabolic disease and osteoporosis.

Cancer Scans: Nuclear Imaging

One of the most effective methods to check for cancer recurrence. See how nuclear imaging works.

Heart Imaging

Cardiovascular radiologists offer state-of-the art imaging of the heart, arteries and blood vessels using high-resolution imaging technologies. Find out about our cardiovascular imaging services.

Neuroradiology

Our interventional neuroradiologists perform minimally invasive, image-guided procedures that can replace traditional surgery. Learn how you can benefit from our expertise in neuroradiology and interventional radiology.

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Interventional radiology (IR) uses state-of-the-art minimally invasive techniques and imaging guidance to replace conventional surgery. Discover your interventional radiology procedure options.

Types of Imaging Exams

These radiology procedures can scan several body parts for a variety of issues.

X-rays

The most common imaging technique, providers can locate bone fractures, foreign objects, injury or infection using X-rays.

CT Scans

These scans combine X-ray scans to produce cross-sectional or 3D images, called computed tomography, CAT scans or CT scans.

MRI

Magnetic Resonance Imaging or MRIs:

Use radio waves and a strong magnetic field, not radiation

Produce very detailed, clear images

Are used to evaluate tumors and diseases of the liver, heart and bowel and to examine the brain and spine

May not be suitable if you have any type of metal in your body

Learn more about MRIs.

Ultrasounds

Ultrasounds, or sonograms:

Use sound waves, not radiation

Are commonly used to examine pregnant women and children

Often produce clearer images of soft tissue than X-rays

Learn more about ultrasound-guided procedures and abdominal ultrasounds.

Fluoroscopy

This imaging procedure:

Uses X-rays

Creates real-time movies by passing continuous beams through your body

Shows details of moving body parts, dyes or instruments

Learn about different types of fluoroscopy.

Mammography

Mammograms come in two forms:

Screening mammograms, low-dose X-rays that can detect breast cancer

Diagnostic mammograms, which examine masses discovered in a screening mammogram

Fnd out which type of mammogram best suits you.

Bone Density Test (DEXA)

Dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) helps determines if you have osteoporosis by measuring the density of your bones.

Digestive Tract Radiology Exams

We have a range of procedures for diagnosing gastrointestinal disease.

Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS)

This technology produces images that show the metabolism of brain tumors, seizures, dementia and stroke, using equipment that requires a special, highly complex facility.

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

PET scans employ the latest technology to show metabolic activity in your body's tissue. PET/CT scans combine PET and CT scans in a single machine, yielding information about metabolism and anatomy in a single exam.