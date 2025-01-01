Home Health Services

Nursing

Our nurses are thoroughly screened and regularly evaluated for their knowledge and expertise. We place a strong emphasis on patient and family teaching to maximize the potential for your independence.

Our nurses are on call 24/7 to assess your needs. They also have access to additional expertise and resources at UVA.

Disease & Wound Management

We teach self-care, medication management, exercise and diet regimens and wound care. Our programs in the following areas have been proven to reduce the need for emergency care and return visits to the hospital:

Heart disease, including heart failure, coronary artery disease and hypertension

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Diabetes

Surgical recovery

Wound care

Incontinence

Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy & Occupational Therapy

Our staff works closely with you and your family to create an individualized treatment plan with restorative therapy.

Physical Therapists

Physical therapists are ready to help you if you have physical disabilities or limitations that result in pain, decreased strength, decreased mobility or loss of function.

Speech Therapy

Speech-language pathologists can teach you to speak more normally after a stroke or injury or evaluate and test swallowing disorders.

Occupational Therapy

Occupational therapists work with you to gain maximum independence in self-care, work and other daily activities.

Social Workers

Medical social workers can help you and your family when facing life changes or challenges due to illness, injury or caregiving responsibilities. Other services may include help obtaining community services, short-term counseling and assistance with long-range planning and decision-making.

Home Health Aides

Under the authorization of a physician, nurse and therapists and with the consent of the patient or caregiver, our home health aides help support your plan of care. This may include helping you with the recommended therapy program or assisting you or your caregiver in important hygiene and skin care management.

Other Services