Home Healthcare Pediatric Services

We provide comprehensive pediatric in-home care services for children from birth to age 17. Your child's care team works with your family to develop a program tailored to your child’s needs.

Our pediatric team goals are to:

Minimize the impact of the child's condition

Reduce rehospitalization

Foster growth and development

Develop realistic, functional and coordinated home care plans for children and families

Involve families in the planning and care of their child

Pediatric Home Care Nursing Services

Skilled nursing services provided may include:

Newborn care

IV therapy

Nutritional assessment and intervention

Post-op care

Asthma management

Diabetes management

IV/IM/SQ medication management

Wound care

Venipuncture

Teaching on your child's individual condition

Rehabilitative Services

We offer at-home therapy and rehabilitation for kids.

Our goal is to make it easier for children and families to access therapy when complex medical needs or transportation needs make it difficult to get to a clinic for therapy.

Many children feel more comfortable with therapy at home. It can also make it easier for kids to build skills during their normal routines.