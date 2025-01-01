Home Healthcare Pediatric Services
We provide comprehensive pediatric in-home care services for children from birth to age 17. Your child's care team works with your family to develop a program tailored to your child’s needs.
Our pediatric team goals are to:
- Minimize the impact of the child's condition
- Reduce rehospitalization
- Foster growth and development
- Develop realistic, functional and coordinated home care plans for children and families
- Involve families in the planning and care of their child
Pediatric Home Care Nursing Services
Skilled nursing services provided may include:
- Newborn care
- IV therapy
- Nutritional assessment and intervention
- Post-op care
- Asthma management
- Diabetes management
- IV/IM/SQ medication management
- Wound care
- Venipuncture
- Teaching on your child's individual condition
Rehabilitative Services
We offer at-home therapy and rehabilitation for kids.
Our goal is to make it easier for children and families to access therapy when complex medical needs or transportation needs make it difficult to get to a clinic for therapy.
Many children feel more comfortable with therapy at home. It can also make it easier for kids to build skills during their normal routines.