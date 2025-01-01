Home Healthcare Giving

Every gift enhances the care we give our patients and their families. Your gift supports our high quality of service that makes it possible for us to provide education, medical supplies and services to children and adults who can't afford services.

How to Donate

For more information, please contact our Agency Director. Gifts that aren't specified for a particular area of home care may be allocated to one or several of the home care areas noted on the donation form.

We offer four ways to donate:

By mail, phone, fax: Use the donation form (PDF)

Online gifts

Ways to Donate

Memorial Gifts

A memorial gift to Continuum Home Health Care is given in memory of a loved one. Families often specify memorials to Continuum Home Health Care in lieu of flowers in funeral notices. Many people also make annual memorial contributions in memory of their loved one or to commemorate a special occasion.

In Honor Gifts

In-honor gifts are a thoughtful way to observe someone's birthday, anniversary or special occasion.

Bequests

Gifts through wills or living trusts can be a particular item, dollar amount or a residual percentage of your estate.

Life Insurance

You can name Continuum Home Health Care as the primary or secondary beneficiary of a life insurance policy. The tax savings are beneficial.

Donor Bill of Rights at Continuum Home Health Care:

To ensure that philanthropy complies with the respect and trust of the general public, and so donors and prospective donors can be confident in donating to not-for-profit agencies such as Continuum Home Health Care, we believe that all donors have these rights:

To be informed of the organization's mission, of the way the organization intends to use donated resources, and of its capacity to use donations effectively for their intended purposes

To be informed of the identity of those serving on the organization's governing board, and to expect the board to exercise prudent judgment in its stewardship responsibilities

To have access to the organization's most recent financial statements

To be assured their gifts will be used for the purposes for which they were given

To receive appropriate acknowledgment and recognition

To be assured that information about their donations is handled with respect and with confidentiality to the extent provided by law

To expect that all relationships with individuals representing organizations of interest to the donor will be professional in nature

To be informed whether those seeking donations are volunteers, employees of the organization or hired solicitors

To have the opportunity for their names to be deleted from mailing lists that an organization may intend to share

To feel free to ask questions when making a donation and to receive prompt, truthful and forthright answers

We comply with the Donor Bill of Rights that was created by the American Association of Fund Raising Counsel (AAFRC), Association of Health Care Philanthropy (AHP), the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).