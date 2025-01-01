Home Healthcare Infusion Therapy

Home infusion provides a comfortable alternative to receiving intravenous (IV) therapy in the hospital. Patients can often return to their normal routines and, in some cases, return to work while still on home IV therapy.

Infusion Nursing Support

Continuum's home infusion service consists of a specialized team of registered nurses. All team members are trained in the insertion and management of IV lines. Nurses provide teaching and support to make sure you and your family are comfortable with your IV therapy at home.

Pharmacy Support

We provide IV therapies, such as antibiotics, pain management and chemotherapy, with easy-to-use infusion pumps and supplies. We can directly deliver your IV drugs and supplies to your home. Your infusion pharmacist works closely with your doctor and home care nurse to make sure your care and treatment goals are met and care is coordinated.

Our nutritional support team closely monitors your nutritional needs and can provide necessary products at home, such as tube feedings or IV nutrition. The team includes a physician, registered dietician, pharmacist and nurse.

Therapy Types

The most common therapies are:

Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN): IV to patients who are either already malnourished or have the potential for developing malnutrition

Enteral Nutrition: Delivers nutrients by a tube into the gastrointestinal tract

Chemotherapy: IV of chemotherapy agents desired to affect a disease-causing cell or organism

Drug Therapy: IV drugs, including antibiotics, antivirals, chelating agents, growth hormones and synagis and colony-stimulating factors

Pain Management: IV for narcotics and other drugs designed to relieve pain

Hydration Therapy: IV of fluids, electrolytes and other additives

Catheter Care: Care for the peripheral and central line catheters in the absence of all other therapies

Home Infusion Therapy Services We Offer

The therapy services we offer include: